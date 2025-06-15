Khaby Lame, the world’s most famous TikToker, has been deported from the U.S. amid immigration crackdowns by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

An ICE spokesperson confirmed in a statement to USA Today that Lame, whose full name is Seringe Khabane Lame, was detained on June 6 at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for immigration violations.

Lame is an Italian citizen.

The ICE spokesperson also noted that Lame “overstayed the terms of his visa” upon entering the U.S. on April 30. He was granted voluntary departure once he was detained.

Lame became famous by responding to viral videos with easy-to-understand reaction clips. He would do the same tasks more straightforwardly. When his social media following grew, he signed on with various fashion brands. He even made a cameo appearance in Will Smith’s hit 2024 action-packed film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

He also recently attended the 2025 MET Gala in New York City.

His former lawyer, Riccardo Lanzo, told The New York Times that the famous TikToker was spending more time in the U.S.

However, he was unsure about his visa status.

A Teen Trump Supporter Takes Credit For Getting the Famous TikToker Deported From the U.S.

Bo Loudon, an outspoken supporter of President Trump, revealed that he was responsible for getting the famous TikToker deported from the U.S.

“BREAKING: Far-left ILLEGAL ALIEN TikToker Khaby Lame was just ARRESTED and is now in ICE custody under President Trump,” Loudon stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter. “I discovered he was an illegal who overstayed an invalid VISA, evaded taxes, and I personally took action to have him deported.”

Loudon then claimed, “I’ve been working with the patriots at President Trump’s DHS to make this happen. He was just ARRESTED in Vedas and is in ICE CUSTODY! NO EXCEPTIONS!”

The teen also spoke to streamer Dylan Page about his involvement in Lame’s deportation. “I just called some buddies from the [Trump] administration,” he explained. “And I’ve never seen anything happen so quick.”

“I want to look out for the little guys,” he continued. “The people that follow our laws, respect the country, appreciate it and its values.”

“And don’t abuse the system,” he noted.

Loudon went on to wish Lame “the best of luck” and said he hopes the TikToker is able to return to the U.S. as a “law-abiding citizen.”

Continuing to discuss his involvement in the TikToker’s deportation, Loudon told Fox News that no one should be allowed to stay in the U.S. due to their status.

“We don’t want celebrities using their status to abuse our system,” he further explained. “And take advantage of the things that we don’t have access to.”

He pointed out that it’s not just Lame that he’s investigating. “If there’s other celebrities that are not in this country legally, I will investigate it,” he added. “I will happily go after them as well. So it’s not going to stop here, I don’t think.”