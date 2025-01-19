TikTok to Restore Service in the US: Here’s How It Happened

Hours after it went dark in the US, TikTok announced it was planning to restore service to millions of American users.

The decision was made after President-Elect Donald Trump announced, once confirmed, that he was signing an executive order to delay the TikTok ban.

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!” Trump stated on his Truth Social account. “I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect so that we can make a deal to protect our national security.”

The executive order would also confirm that there would be “no liability” for any company helping TikTok from going dark.

He said Americans deserved to see his inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20, as well as other events and conversations on that day.

“I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture,” Trump continued. “By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands, and allow it to [stay] up.”

The future world leader also said that without the US approval, there would be no TikTok.

“With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars – maybe trillions,” he added. “Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose.”

TikTok Responds to President-Elect Donald Trump’s Promise

Responding to President-Elect Donald Trump’s executive order promise, TikTok stated it would restore its service to US users.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” the social media platform stated. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

TikTok then noted that President-Elect Trump’s decision is a “strong stand” for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship.

In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 19, 2025

“We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States,” the platform added.

On Friday, Jan. 17, the Supreme Court ruled that the law requiring TikTok to stop US operations if it didn’t sell its Chinese ownership was constitutional. TikTok shut down its services to US users before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 18.

“Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now,” a message on the app to Americans read. “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.”

The pop-up message also noted that President-Elect Trump had stated he would “most likely” grant the platform an extension. This would allow its China-based parent company to sell it to a non-Chinese buyer.

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office,” the message added. “Please stay tuned!”