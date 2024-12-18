World’s Fattest Cat’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kroshik, which translates to “Crumbs” in English, the world’s fattest cat, passed away in October, just weeks after he was sent to a feline fat camp.

According to TMZ, Crumbs died after suffering from a heart disease caused by his obesity. An autopsy done on the feline revealed that he had acute cardiogenic pulmonary edema. This is a life-threatening condition resulting from the build-up of fluid in the lungs due to increased heart pressure.

The news was confirmed by multiple media outlets in Russia, where the world’s largest cat lived.

There was speculation that the feline had passed away from complications due to excess weight. However, there were tumors also discovered in his spleen and other organs.

Crumbs made headlines in September after he attempted to escape the pet diet camp. However, while trying to make his way out of the building, the feline got stuck in a shoe rack.

The cat was discovered at a hospital in Russia. The establishment’s nurses reportedly fed him cookies, soup, and other human food.

The feline had reportedly weighed 38 pounds before it was sent to the feline fat camp. While on the diet, he lost seven pounds.

The age of the cat remains a mystery.

Matroskin Shelter Spokesperson Previously Spoke About How Crumbs Ended Up Being So Overweight in the First Place

Following the discovery of Crumbs, a Matroskin Shelter spokesperson spoke about how the feline ended up being so overweight.

“Kroshik’s story is an extremely rare case when someone loved a cat so much that they fed him to such a state,” the spokesperson explained.

Just after Crumbs died, Galiana More, who owns the Matroskin Shelter, stated it was “very difficult” for the establishment to determine what caused the feline’s death. He was unable to fit in the shelter’s X-ray machine.

“When this is a large set of such multi-organ failure, the body simply can not cope, despite the fact that Kroshik was really a fighter,” More shared, per the New York Post. “We are looking ahead to starting an examination to understand why the Crumbs died, but we will have to wait for five days for that conclusion.”

More further explained that cats hide symptoms when they are ill.

“Cats always hold on to the last, they do not show this disease. Kroshik had no shortness of breath, no digestive problems,” she said. “We could not do ultrasound, but we constantly monitored his health because we understood that excess weight does not just happen.”