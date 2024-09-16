Reportedly, he hates Mondays: A real-life Garfield was caught attempting to break out of a diet camp for cats.

The plump tabby cat, rescued from the basement of a Russian hospital, was so severely overweight that he couldn’t walk when animal rescue workers discovered him.

Kroshik (translating to “Crumbs” in English) may have been living in less-than-ideal conditions. However, he was far from starving—this preposterously plump pussy weighed an impressive 38 pounds.

TMZ reported that the chubby kitty was living on a diet of cookies and soup until his plump predicament was uncovered. However, we here at Suggest feel all but certain that Crumbs enjoys the hell out of lasagna.

Anyway, it seems hospital staff delighted a bit too much in feeding Crumbs tasty treats.

Real Garfield. ❤️😂



Crumbs, a 17kg cat who was trying to escape from a diet camp, was caught after getting stuck in her shoe rack. pic.twitter.com/TNvJi4YbeI — Figen (@TheFigen_) September 14, 2024

“Kroshik’s story is an extremely rare case when someone loved a cat so much that they fed him to such a state,” a spokesperson for the Matroskin Shelter in Prem detailed.

Vets at the Cat Diet Camp Reportedly Struggled to Obtain an Accurate Ultrasound of the Tubby Tabby

Veterinarians at the shelter struggled to obtain an accurate ultrasound reading during Kroshik’s medical checkup, primarily due to the huge load he was hefting around.

The chubby cat is now on a strict diet at the shelter. The goal is to help him achieve his ideal weight.

However, Crumbs would have none of it. He decided it was time to fly this feline diet camp.

You may have guessed he didn’t make it very far. Not without another savory fix.

As seen above, Crumbs found himself stuck between the bars (of a shoe rack). His face was seen awkwardly lodged in a pair of blue Crocs. His eyes spoke of regretting his choice to attempt a hasty escape.

On the center’s Telegram account, someone mentioned that Crumbs calmed down after receiving a meal. However, he still seemed reluctant to accept being confined in a space that left him with barely enough room to nap.

However, Crumbs even having enough energy to attempt a jailbreak is a good sign.

Weighing in at 37.47 pounds when he was first discovered, Crumbs was nearly four times the average weight of a house cat. However, now he’s a regular dynamo…

Crumbs regularly gets his fitness on with aqua therapy. Once he’s shed some pounds, staff have plans to put him on the ol’ treadmill.

Reportedly, Crumbs was quoted as saying: “When the lasagna content in my blood gets low, I get mean.”