Woman’s Murder Reportedly Caught On Camera And Livestreamed On Facebook in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

A Wisconsin woman, 29-year-old Ashley Hudson, was reportedly murdered following a family dispute. Reports reveal that the killing was livestreamed on Facebook, and three suspects, ages 15, 16, and 21, reportedly Ashley’s siblings, are now in custody.

Videos by Suggest

Hudson’s family members, as reported by TMJ4, stated that the 29-year-old was standing on Vliet Street on the night of Monday, June 16. Then, a gunman reportedly shot her and fled the scene, leaving her on the sidewalk.

Police arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, Hudson had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law & Crime reported, citing Milwaukee police, that the shooting stemmed from a “family dispute.”

One of Hudson’s friends, Analyssa Thompson, revealed the victim’s final moments.

“He put it up to her, and she said, ‘Don’t shoot me’ and he shot her,” Thompson told TMJ4. “She stumbled all the way over here, and she fell on the floor, and she just like she just sat there shaking, and it wasn’t fair to her.”

Shockingly, the incident was streamed on Facebook Live, with the footage showing the exact moment of the shooting. Also, the footage was reportedly recorded by a person on a balcony, with the clip being circulated online.

“Just imagine waking up on social media and seeing your family member had just been shot,” Savannah Hudson, Ashley’s cousin, told Fox 6. “That’s wild so it’s been hard for everyone.”

Siblings In Custody

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting. As per Law & Crime, police detained a 15-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 21-year-old woman.

According to CBS58, Ashley was allegedly shot by her 15-year-old brother. Moreover, the other two female suspects are allegedly Ahsley’s other siblings. Allegedly, all four siblings fought on the street, which led to the fatal shooting.

While police investigate the incident, the rest of her family now has to struggle with the loss of Ashley Thompson.

“I just feel so numb,” Savannah Hudson added. “She was brave, she was fun. She always is the life of the party, made people smile.”

Savannah also asked people not to share footage of the shooting because that’s “not doing anything” to help her family.

Thompson fondly remembered Ashley, saying that they played all kinds of card games and that she was always there for her. Furthermore, she hopes that the ones responsible will be charged.

“I feel like those videos are all the evidence there needs to be. I’m just glad, I feel amazing, and I hope they get charged. I hope they get charged,” Thompson added.

Reportedly, charges against the suspects have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.