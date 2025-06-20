Influencer Dutchess Dior Reportedly Killed By Husband Who Fatally Shot Himself As Police Approached Him

Social media influencer, Zaria Khadejah Carr, known as Dutchess Dior, was found dead in her home in Twin City, Georgia. Shamarcus Jameal Carr, Zaria’s husband, fatally shot himself as police approached him. Reportedly, Carr Shamarcus killed Zaria by stabbing her to death, with a haunting interaction between the two having been livestreamed shortly before their deaths.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that the incident took place on June 14, 2025. At around 9:30 p.m., Twin City Police Department officers were dispatched to a 5th Avenue residence in Twin City, Georgia. They had received a domestic disturbance report.

Upon entering the residence, officers found Zaria unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, Shamarcus was nowhere to be found. At the scene, Zaria’s vehicle was also missing. After 11:00 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and Shamarcus in Wayne County. Police attempted to stop the car, but as they approached, Shamarcus shot himself.

He was rushed to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries shortly after.

Concerning Interactions, Suspected Murder

While Shamarcus’ death is currently under investigation and the GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Zaria Khadejah Carr, media outlets have reported on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to The U.S. Mirror, it is believed that Shamarcus stabbed Zaria to death. Other outlets, however, like the National World or The Express Tribune, reported that Zaria died from multiple gunshot wounds. Official information on Zaria’s death has yet to be released by authorities.

However, online interactions between the two seem to align with the stabbing reports.

The couple, while livestreaming, fought in front of an audience, accusing each other of cheating and giving each other STDs.

“I’ve been cheating. F—ing off, doing my thing. So she get pregnant and I f–k around and cheat while she was pregnant,” Shamarcus, known online as “Thè Frenchman,” reportedly said on one occasion.

A haunting post on Facebook made by Zaria appears to show she feared for her life. The post was made on June 14, hours before officers found her dead in her home.

“I really don’t know what to do .. but i need help before i lose my life or freedom ! My kids need me,” the post reads.

Furthermore, in a now-deleted live stream, Zaria and Shamarcus are shown arguing. At one moment, Shamarcus is heard threatening Zaria’s life.

“I swear you’ll die,” he said, as per The Mirror.

“Damn, I gotta die about that?” Zaria answered.

A clip of the stream shared online shows Zaria saying, “He’s getting mad because he doesn’t like the truth coming out….” The camera then moves violently, and the clip is cut off. Many believe that’s when Shamarcus reportedly killed Zaria.