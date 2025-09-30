Woman Ends Up Winning Lotto Grand Prize After Store Worker Makes A Mistake

One woman from South Carolina ended up winning the lottery after a store clerk made a huge mistake. According to PEOPLE via a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, an anonymous woman from Darlington noticed something was off when she picked up a lotto ticket.

Store Clerk’s Mistake Leads To Woman Winning Lotto Grand Prize

The woman went to a local Piggly Wiggly to purchase a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket on Thursday, September 25. Upon receiving the ticket, she had no idea that it was the wrong one.

The store clerk was able to catch the mistake before the woman played the ticket. To make up for the mistake, the clerk offered to correct it. This allowed the woman to keep her $2 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket.

This wasn’t her first time playing the lottery. Typically, the woman liked to pick the same numbers each time. But as if it was fate, she decided this time to change the numbers she normally picked.

“I got a quick pick [of randomly selected numbers],” said the soon-to-be big winner.

She must’ve had a gut feeling about changing her routine, because she ended up winning the $303,000 jackpot. Officials claim that the odds of winning this ticket are one in 850,668.

Then she realized her winnings were all based on the store clerk’s accident. “If the clerk hadn’t made a mistake, I wouldn’t have won,” said the woman.

When asked what she would use her winnings on, she said she planned to spend it on home renovations.

This wasn’t the only recent spur of luck when it comes to winning lotto tickets. Back in July, one man from North Carolina won a $1 million lottery after having a dream that convinced him to buy a ticket.

“Something just told me to play today,” said winner Rick Nunnery Jr. from Sanford.

Nunnery decided to pick a lump sum of $600,000, and he went home with $430,503 after taxes. He also decided to be smart with his winnings and planned to pay his bills and invest them.