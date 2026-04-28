walt-disney-world-hit-with-lawsuit-over-alleged-resort-bed-bug-infestation

Walt Disney World has been hit with a lawsuit over an alleged bed bug infestation at one of its resorts.

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According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, David Besse says he suffered financial loss as well as physical and emotional harm after he experienced the bed bug infestation at Walt Disney World’s All-Star Sports Resort in May 2022.

Besse claimed in his filing that during his stay at the resort, he was “bitten numerous times by cimicidae,” also known as bed bugs. He alleged that the resort failed to train its maintenance and “mousekeeping” staff to perform necessary room inspections to prevent such an infestation.

He further accused the resort of failing to use an active mattress liner and “mattress encasements.”

Besse noted tht he suffered “scarring, bodily injury, pain and suffering, disability, mental anguish” as well as “medical expenses, loss of earning, loss of the ability to earn money, financial loss and property damage” during the ordeal.

He did not reveal exactly how much his financial loss was. Nearly four years later, Besse is seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

Walt Disney World’s All-Star Sports is a “value resort.” It is located near Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Bed Bugs Are Found Throughout the World,

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), bed bugs are small, flat insects that bite people and animals at night while they sleep. Their size ranges from 1 mm to 7 mm, and they live for several months without a food source.

Although they are not known to transmit diseases, bed bugs can cause irritation, itching, and sleep loss.

“Sometimes intense itching can lead to excessive scratching and possibly a secondary skin infection,” the CDC points out. “An allergic reaction to several bites is possible.”

They are found in any type of hotel throughout the world. “Everyone is at risk for getting bed bugs when visiting an infested area,” the CDC further notes. “However, you are at higher risk of getting bed bugs if you travel frequently and share living and sleeping space where other people have previously slept.”

Bed bugs can be found in the seams and folds of luggage, overnight bags, folded clothes, bedding, and furniture. To reduce the risk, travelers should check those areas. They are to look for exoskeletons, bed bugs themselves, and rusty-colored blood spots on mattresses or nearby furniture. Bed bugs laos carry a sweet, musty odor.

Bite marks can take up to 14 days to develop. They are most commonly found on the face, neck, arms, and hands. However, they can also be found on other body parts.