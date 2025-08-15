Grandmother Of 10 Survives Breast Cancer Then Wins The Lottery

A “proud grandmother of 10” not only survived breast cancer, but she also just won the lottery. 42-year-old Nicole Walter from Pennsylvania won over $2 million in a historic lottery win.

Grandmother Makes Historic Lottery Win After Beating Breast Cancer And Surviving Heart Attack

This came after she played the online MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpot, earning a check of $2,021,096.49 on Wednesday, August 13, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

According to Walter, she was partaking in a casual gaming session with her boyfriend when she suddenly won the gigantic prize. This has so far been the largest internet instant prize won from this MONOPOLY-themed game.

“I was playing PA Lottery games on my phone, and he was playing on his phone,” Walter recalled. “And he said, ‘Hey, I like the Monopoly one, let’s try it.’ Then my screen went blank and popped up $2 million. I was shocked — I didn’t even say anything at first.”

Walter had been playing the Pennsylvania Lottery online since its launch in 2018. She was no stranger to playing the lottery. “We enjoy it — and this time, it really paid off,” she said.

The grandmother’s record-breaking win came not too long after she beat breast cancer and survived a heart attack. In 2023, doctors diagnosed Walter with this life-changing disease. She had just recently completed her radiation treatment, which had gone successfully.

How Grandmother Will Use Her Historic Winnings

Her focus is now on her future, as she plans to use her winnings to renovate her farmhouse. “It was sold to us by a really good friend,” she said, discussing how sentimental the home was to her.

Walter also has a passion for race cars. She even used to drive them, but now she’s more focused on being a grandmother and caring for her farmhouse.

Pat Browne, the Secretary of Revenue, gave a statement in response to Walter’s big win. “We are thrilled to award this prize to Nicole Walter,” said Browne. “This is a reminder that every day the Pennsylvania Lottery is awarding life-changing prizes to Pennsylvanians throughout the Commonwealth.

“It’s also important to remember that Pennsylvania Lottery proceeds support programs that directly benefit older Pennsylvanians. We’re proud that Nicole’s win not only changes her life but also helps fund vital services for our seniors.”