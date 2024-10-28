Woman Sues Airline After Allegedly Fracturing Tooth on ‘Frozen Solid’ Ice Cream Sandwich on Flight

A woman flying on a JetBlue airline has recently filed a complaint for allegedly fracturing her tooth on what she claimed to be a “frozen solid” ice cream sandwich.

According to an article by People, traveler Kiara Quinonez filed the complaint on Tuesday, October 22nd. The federal complaint says that she was served “food at a temperature below what is reasonable or safe for consumption.”

(Photo by Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images)

She says that the airline did not “warn (her) of the dangerously cold temperature. And solid state of the ice cream sandwich she was served”.

The strawberry shortcake sandwich was allegedly “frozen solid” and caused her to “sustain severe bodily injuries, including a root fracture of tooth number 10.”

The incident happened back in August while Quinonez and her fiancé were flying from New York City to Paris, France. The passenger is now claiming that the injury resulted in an emergency tooth extraction and implant.

Not only did Quinonez detail her alleged treatment for the tooth injury, the complaint also says that the incident caused her “pain, suffering, and mental anguish”.

The lawsuit says, “As a direct and proximate result of the acts of Defendant, its agents and/or servants as aforedescribed. Plaintiff sustained severe and permanent bodily injuries, suffered pain, suffering, and mental anguish. And incurred expenses for medical care and treatment, all of which are continuing.”

JetBlue Sued Again For Similar Incident

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time JetBlue has experienced a temperature-related lawsuit. Three months before Quinonez’s lawsuit, another complaint was filed. A passenger claimed to have suffered severe burns from a “dangerously hot” cup of tea that was spilled on her.

Traveler Tahjana Lewis claims that the spilled tea was caused by one of the airline’s crew members. The passenger allegedly suffered several injuries, as well as “mental anguish, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress”.

Lewis was suing for more than $1.5 million, as the lawsuit states that some of her injuries are “permanent in nature and/or permanently disabling.”