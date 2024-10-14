Frontier Airlines Passenger Forgets Phone, Demands Pilot Turn Plane Around in Wild Video

A Frontier Airlines passenger is learning the hard way that their entitlement won’t get them very far after they caused a wild incident mid-flight.

Videos by Suggest

As the flight from San Diego to Las Vegas prepared for takeoff on Sunday, Oct. 13, the Frontier Airlines passenger noticed she had left her phone at the airport terminal. Her approach to the situation was to demand the flight’s pilot to turn the plane around.

This didn’t go in her favor, causing her to lose it on flight attendants.

The entire ordeal was caught on video.

Warning: The video contains NSFW language.

“If I was white in a suit, you would stop the f—ing plane,” the Frontier Airlines passenger was heard yelling at the flight attendant.

She then claimed she was the “president,” causing other passengers to laugh. However, this didn’t make her happy. “Laugh now, I am the president of this whole goddamn country Watch see the f—ing TV news!”

The Frontier Airlines Passenger continued her tirade by declaring, “Yes, I need to get off this plane and I’m gonna tell you straight up don’t you every come against nobody because of their skin color again.”

She continued to double down on her claims by declaring that she was “an affirmed sovereign ruler here in the government.” The unhinged passenger further claimed she owned all seven continents.

The Frontier Airlines Passenger Claimed She Was a Customer for Eight Years

While continuing to go off on flight attendants, the Frontier Airlines passenger claimed she had been a customer of the airline for nearly a decade. She also suggested that the pilot had enough warning to turn the plane around.

“You had enough time,” she further declared. “Don’t tell me you had enough to stop, tell the pilot to not go. You just released him from the bay. I saw it out the window. I know it was in my heart.”

As she demanded the name of the flight attendant she was going off on, the passenger unleashed on those sitting in the plane’s seats laughing at her once again. “Keep laughing, watch what happens. You’ll be expired just like your battery on your watch.”

It remains unclear if the plane did in fact turn around of it if was delayed due to the unruly passenger’s actions.

