Woman Shocks Internet After Turning Skin Green With Fake Tan Lotions

A woman thought she was being smart by mixing multiple tan lotions, but the green end result was certainly not what she’d hoped for.

BobbieJo Houston, a 39-year-old mother, was aiming for a natural-looking bronzed tan when she decided to use multiple at-home tanning lotions. What she thought would give her a sunkissed glow actually turned her green.

Apparently, Houston figured it couldn’t hurt to apply a mix of Bondi Sands, St. Moriz, St. Tropez tanning drops, and a Molly-mae filter tan.

“I think that it’s gonna be a nice color in the morning,” she said in her original video.

However, the combination did not achieve the look she was going for.

“Everything’s gone completely wrong,” she said in her update video. “I’m getting greener by the hour.”

“I’m praying that it’s not a tinge of green still [after I wash it off],” she said in her TikTok. “I’m cocky green.”

Houston, who’s from the UK, explained that she left in the tanning lotions, thinking she’d wake up looking like a tanned goddess. However, she was horrified when she looked in the mirror the next morning.

“I am getting scared,” she said as she scrubbed her face. “I didn’t think this would happen.”

Not only was she now green, but Houston also said she had a public outing to attend with her 19-year-old daughter later that day — one that involved lots of other people.

“I wouldn’t have left it on this long … when I’ve got somewhere to go,” she whined.

Countless TikTok users trolled Houston in the comments of her videos, writing messages like “You look like Ross from Friends. If you know, you know lol” and “Precious come fly with me.”

Later that same day, she shared another update with her face looking much less green.

“My hands are a bit bad, but apart from the hands, it’s actually okay … I’m not orange,” she said. “I can’t believe it washed off. I was panicking.”