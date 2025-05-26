Woman Shocked To Find Left Ring Finger Hanging Off Hand After Shark Attack

A British woman was stunned after finding her left ring finger hanging from her hand after a shark attack. 26-year-old Rachel Smith was sure that her entire hand was lost after the attack on May 8. To this pharmacologist’s surprise, the aquatic predator left her finger barely hanging on during her Jamaica vacation.

Videos by Suggest

According to PEOPLE, this terrifying incident happened around 10 AM when Rachel was paddling off Rose Hall Beach in Montego Bay. This wasn’t in deep waters, the water was at her hips when the shark, believed to be a reef shark, took a bite of her left hand. She was also swimming in an area labeled as a safe place to swim.

Shark Attack Leaves Woman’s Left Ring Finger Hanging Off Hand

The shark knocked back both Rachel and her 28-year-old sister Lisa Smith. It didn’t take long for Rachel to notice her bleeding hand, believing there was nothing left of it.

“I was in complete shock,” said Rachel. “My whole hand went numb so I thought my whole hand had been taken off.”

In reality, her hand was intact, except for her ring finger, which was hanging off her hand. Lisa helped get her sister back to shore, and she immediately went to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, the staff told her that there wouldn’t be any surgeons available for two weeks. Rachel then claimed the hospital requested $2,000 before dealing with her wound. They also allegedly told her the surgery would cost a whopping $25,000.

Rachel was transferred to a public hospital, then flown to Ireland to receive treatment at Cork University Hospital. Her parents live in Ireland, which would make it easier for them to see her.

Doctors told Rachel her ring finger and little finger’s tendons and nerves were ruptured when the shark bit her. On top of that, the attack disconnected her ring finger’s ligaments.

The good news is that Rachel’s emergency surgery was successful. She was “grateful to be alive,” but knows she has a long journey ahead.

“I have a long road of recovery ahead but I have a positive attitude and I believe I will get through it,” she said. Rachel expects to have full hand movement in around 18 months.

Even though the two sisters are safe, this traumatic event has affected them mentally. Lisa said that she and Rachel had suffered nightmares since the attack. Still, Lisa is glad that it didn’t end up worse. “I’m just so glad and grateful that she’s alive,” said Lisa.