Singer/Influencer Feared She Would Die After Shark Attack: Details on Nastya Vitonova’s Scary Moment

Russian influencer and singer Nastya Vitonova has opened up about her recent terrifying shark attack experience in Maldives.

Videos by Suggest

Vitonova was swimming off the coast of Maldives when a shark attacked her, sinking its teeth into her hand. She was seen crying on a tour boat as her hand was bleeding profusely.

“I got bitten by a shark,” she said while crying. A woman onboard the boat then replied, “You’re bleeding really badly.”

She asked in a panic, “I won’t die of blood infection?”

Social media personality Isabella Zagfarova, who was on board the same boat during the attack, reassured Nastya Vitonova by stating, “No, no, no, with sharks, the most important thing is that they don’t bite your finger off. You won’t get a blood infection.”

Following the shark attack, Nastya Vitonova was transported to a nearby island, where she received treatment for the wound.

In a separate video, she asked, “Are they going to stitch it up?”

Nastya Vitonova Was Swimming With Sharks Before the Attack

The influencer shared details about her experience. She said she was swimming alongside sharks at the time of the attack.

While revealing more details about the attack, she said the shark suddenly bit down on her hand and held on for two to three seconds.

“All the worst scenarios started running through my head,” Vitonova recalled. “I immediately swam to the boat and did everything with a cool head, despite the panic inside. I had a smile and laughter for the first five minutes, but it was hysteria and a defensive reaction.”

She then admitted, “There was horror inside. I was shaking all over… I realized that it was good that it all ended with just my hand. But then the realization came, and finally, the emotions came out. I started crying really hard; sometimes, I couldn’t breathe from the shock.”

Vitonova further shared details about her healing progress. “[The shark] bit [my finger] to the bone,” she said. “Now, there is a small bump at the site of the stitch. But it is healing.”