woman-seen-stealing-casket-with-body-still-inside-in-crazy-video

A woman claims that alcohol played a role in her allegedly stealing a $2,600 casket still containing a body inside from a funeral home in Las Vegas.

The woman was charged last month with burglary of a business, grand larceny and the removal, transfer and distribution of human remains after stealing the casket.

Local Las Vegas media outlet KLAS obtained a surveillance video showing the woman, identified as 47-year-old Patricia Sierra, stealing the casket.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called to the scene after a body was discovered lying face down in front of the funeral home, Affordable Cremation & Burial Service.

The person who reported the incident told police that a casket was also out front. It appeared the establishment, located on Charleston Boulevard near Rancho Drive, had been burglarized.

The police report revealed the casket, which was sitting on a cart, was discovered on a sidewalk. A door located on the side of the business was open, with broken glass around it, indicating that was the burglar’s point of entry.

It was further revealed that the body inside of the casket had arrived at the funeral home on Aug. 20, with the deceased individual’s viewing on Aug. 26.

The crime was committed the next day at 3:30 a.m. local time. The deceased’s body appeared to be what was lying in front of the funeral home.

In addition to the casket, responding officers observed that there were “flower petals on the floor leading out the door.”

Nothing else in the building was damaged.

The Woman Stealing the Casket Had Six Beers Before the Burglary

On Aug. 29, Las Vegas Metropolitican Police Department officers responded to a call that a person recognized Sierra. She was at a convenience store on Valley View Boulevard near Sahara Avenue.

While being questioned by authorities, Sierra, who reportedly appeared apologetic, stated she was not trying to be malicious. She also said that if she was drunk that day then she did not mean to steal the casket.

After being shown the surveillance video, Sierra said she “blacked out” and did not remember committing the crime. She also admitted to drinking six beers that same day, causing her to black out.

A judge set her bail at $11,000.

In a statement to KLAS, Affordable Cremation & Burial Service shared, “There is an ongoing investigation, so we cannot comment, other than to say an individual was arrested after attempting to burglarize our location.”

