3 Reportedly Dead in Plane Crash Near Interstate, Investigation Underway

A small plane has crashed onto the Tri-Rail tracks in Boca Raton, Florida near Interstate 95, causing traffic disruptions in the area. Three people have reportedly died in the incident.

Videos by Suggest

On the morning of April 11, the Boca Raton Police announced on X that North Military Trail is closed between Northwest 19th Street and Butts Road following a “small aircraft crash.”

The I-95 overpass at Glades Road is closed in both eastbound and westbound directions. Police are urging the public to steer clear of the area.

CBS News reports that debris from the plane crash was scattered across the Tri-Rail tracks, with numerous emergency vehicles stationed around the crash site. The ground appeared to be coated in fire retardant, adding to the scene of urgency and response efforts.

WE NEED TO PRAY AND FIGURE OUT WHAT IS GOING ON…



A Small plane has crashed in Boca Raton, Florida.



pic.twitter.com/1ddndkNRjD — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) April 11, 2025

A burned-out car was found wedged against a nearby tree at the crash site. However, it remains unclear how many individuals may have been involved in the incident.

A spokesperson for Tri-Rail informed CBS News that train service in the area has been temporarily suspended. To assist commuters, a bus bridge is being established between the Deerfield Beach and Boca Raton stations.

Aviation expert Willard Shepard told CBS News that a witness observed the plane taking off from a nearby airport before encountering apparent difficulties. The pilot reportedly attempted to return to the airfield but was unable to do so, resulting in the crash.

“Obviously, something very catastrophic happened and the plane went down out there [Friday],” he told the outlet. Shepard added that investigators will examine the details and circumstances of the crash to uncover its cause.

An Eyewitness Recalls the Plane Seemingly Grazing His Office Building’s Roof Before the Crash

A witness on the scene told CBS News Miami that while speaking with a client at his corporate office, he saw the plane seemingly graze the roof of a nearby building before disappearing from view.

“I just saw it come down and basically just drop below the tree line,” he recalled.

The witness recounted hearing a “loud boom” immediately after the plane disappeared below the treeline. “The windows shook and then you saw basically a mushroom cloud of smoke and fire,” they added.

He expressed immediate concern upon seeing the plane fly past, fearing it was flying dangerously low and might crash into his office building.

“You could tell that something was either up or it just wasn’t right,” he told the outlet.