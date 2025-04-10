TV Actor Robert Trebor Dead at 71, Cause of Death Revealed

Robert Trebor, a genre fan favorite for his portrayal of the cunning merchant Salmoneus on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and its spin-off Xena: Warrior Princess, has died.

Trebor passed away on March 11 at Los Angeles Medical Center due to sepsis, his wife, Deirdre Hennings, shared with The Hollywood Reporter. He had been diagnosed with leukemia in 2012 and underwent a stem-cell transplant the following year, she told the outlet.

In film, the versatile character actor showcased his talent in a range of parts, including in John Frankenheimer’s 52 Pickup (1986) and Oliver Stone’s Talk Radio (1988). In the Coen Brothers’ Hail, Caesar! (2016), he gave a memorable performance as a movie producer in his final onscreen role.

Trebor also portrayed David Berkowitz, infamously known as the Son of Sam, in the 1985 TV movie Out of the Darkness. The film also featured Martin Sheen as Ed Zigo, the detective instrumental in capturing the notorious serial killer who terrorized New York City during the 1970s.

Robert Trebor’s Signature Role Was Originally Much Smaller

Trebor brought the materialistic Salmoneus to life in the 1994 syndicated telefilm Hercules and the Lost Kingdom and reprised the role in 20 episodes during the first five seasons of the Kevin Sorbo-led series, which aired from 1995 to 1999. He also appeared as Salmoneus in four episodes of Xena: Warrior Princess, starring Lucy Lawless, between 1996 and 1999. Both productions were filmed in New Zealand.

Trebor revealed that he was initially signed on for only two episodes. However, the producers ultimately decided to extend his role.

“The arc for Salmoneus is to try to be a good person, but his essential mercantile instincts kept interfering with that,” he told a fanzine back in 2001. “I never saw him as a thief. Autolycus [played by Bruce Campbell] was the thief. I never saw him as a con man either, although I could understand why other people could. He was just a very enthusiastic guy who didn’t read the fine print and needed to make a living when he wasn’t a farmer or fighter. He lived by his glib tongue.”

Trebor made appearances at fan conventions worldwide and even inspired an action figure based on his character.

Trebor’s impressive résumé featured roles in the films The Shadow (1994) and Jiminy Glick in Lalawood (2004), along with guest appearances on iconic TV shows such as Miami Vice, Simon & Simon, Murphy Brown, Baywatch, Night Court, and Tales From the Crypt.

In his memory, contributions can be made to The Braid, where a scholarship fund is being created in his honor, or to the Leukemia Research Foundation.