Comedian Cameron Esposito is bringing laughs and real talk about living with bipolar disorder in their new stand-up special.

Videos by Suggest

Esposito, diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 40, brings their signature dry humor to the Dropout TV special 4Pills. In a clip from the special, the comedian, now 43, wryly notes that none of the prescribed medications were originally designed to treat bipolar disorder.

“It’s like, ‘We originally created this to treat foot fungus but we have found it will prevent you from killing your parents,'” they joke in a clip from the special shared with People.

The special employs a distinctive filming style and aesthetic that vividly captures the experience of starting medication for bipolar disorder.

“Some of the camera angles get a little more extreme,” they told People. “It’s meant to really show the difference between the vibrant life that I still have [with] the soothing and self-reflective experience of being medicated.”

Where the Title of Cameron Esposito’s Special Comes From

As the show’s title implies, the candid Esposito takes four pills daily to manage their bipolar disorder. Their journey toward seeking help began during a battle with substance abuse when they discovered that their wife had moved out of their home.

“I just could see that my behavior was a part of what was making it hard to have relationships. I was struck with a moment of clarity,” she told People. They quickly entered rehab, where they were connected with a psychiatrist who diagnosed Esposito with the disorder.

“It just made sense to me,” Esposito added. “I started reading a lot about it and identifying other people who are open about this diagnosis, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I think I might have something in common with them.’ ”

Esposito vividly recounts her experiences with manic episodes in the special.

“Throughout my life, bipolar disorder has been my superpower because, as I described this in a special, I haven’t had as much fear as other people. I’ve been able to pursue goals in a way that is very creative and my brain works very quickly, and some of that is very positive.”

“The problem with mania [is] once you’re in a manic state, is that there is no end to that escalation until it crashes,’ she adds in the special.

Esposito Hopes to Reach Others Dealing with Bipolar Disorder in the Special

Meanwhile, Esposito explains that addressing such a personal topic has a clear purpose.

“I think that the distance between people who are dealing with this and people who aren’t can be pretty vast, and it really doesn’t need to be, because understanding is that bridge that we’re all looking for to be able to connect. That’s what comedy does, and that’s what I hope this special achieves.”

“Obviously I hope that people who have bipolar disorder or other mental illnesses are like, ‘Hell yeah, I relate to this person,” they added. “I think this is super funny, and by the way, they have great arms.’

4Pills will be available to stream on dropout.tv starting April 11.