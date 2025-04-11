martha-stewart-posts-stunning-pouty-lipped-mirror-selfie

Thirst trap guru and octogenarian Martha Stewart proved that age is just a number with a sizzling mirror selfie that had fans hot under the collar.

The 83-year-old mogul showcased a stunning, sultry makeup look in a new selfie shared on Instagram on Tuesday, April 8.

In the photo, Stewart poses for a selfie, pouting her lips while dressed in a silky brown top. Her short blonde hair is elegantly parted to the side and styled into soft, effortless waves, complemented by smoky, glamorous makeup.

“Time for a new ‘portrait,’ ” Stewart wrote alongside the seflie, before shouting out her makeup artist. “@daisybeautytoye had just finished my makeup and I looked in my new mirror with the lovely side light and said ‘wow, great makeup Daisy!’ She shot a photo and here it is!!!”

She also gave a hat tip to her hair colorists, noting, “Thanks @parvinklein for the hair color @julienfarel“

Of course, Stewart’s 2.6 Instagram million followers wasted no time swooning over her latest thirst trap – even a few celebrity friends couldn’t resist chiming in.

“Icon,” noted wordsmith Paris Hilton wrote, adding a queen emoji. Meanwhile, veteran comedian Chelsea Handler,50, joked, “Hello? Is that me in 2 years?”

“Martha said you want a thirst trap? DROWN,” another fan wrote.

Martha Stewart’s Thirst Trap Game Has Been Going Stong since 2020…

Of course, Stewart has been something of a thirst trap queen since the olden days of 2020.

In July of that year, Stewart (then a spry 78) shared a photo of herself relaxing in her East Hampton pool. Rocking a black bathing suit, frosty makeup, and a smoldering gaze, she served confidence on a silver platter—complete with perfectly pursed lips for dramatic effect.

“Martha is here for a hot girl summer,” one user declared, igniting Stewart’s ongoing thirst trap era…