Weezer’s Scott Shriner Speaks Out After Wife Was Shot by Police

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner has broken his silence on his wife, Jillian Lauren-Shriner, after her headline-grabbing arrest earlier this week.

Videos by Suggest

On Tuesday, April 8, 51-year-old author Lauren Shriner was shot by police near her home in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The incident occurred during a manhunt as officers searched for three suspects allegedly involved in a hit-and-run who had fled into the Shriners’ residential neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). During the search, Lauren Shriner, unrelated to the hit-and-run, was found armed in a backyard and fired her weapon at an officer, leading to her arrest.

She was later released from custody after posting a $1 million bond.

Despite the incident, Weezer remains scheduled to perform at Coachella on Saturday, a source close to the band told NBC News.

Meanwhile, an upbeat Scott Shriner happily confirmed his plans to perform with Weezer during an interview with The New York Post outside his home on April 10, where he also provided an update on his wife.

The outlet caught the 59-year-old musician while he was walking four dogs near his residence. Despite reportedly being shot in the shoulder, the long-time Weezer bassist assured she was on the mend.

“She’s alright, thank you for asking,” he happily told the Post before blurting: “See you at Coachella!”

Scott Shriner’s Statement Follows Reports From the LAPD That His Wife Fired at an Officer

Scott Shriner’s statement follows confirmation from the LAPD, shared with People on Thursday, that Lauren Shriner fired at an officer during Tuesday’s incident.

“Our investigation revealed evidence such as a shell casing and video footage showing she repeatedly ignored police commands to disarm and that she fired her weapon at LAPD officers. She was subsequently booked for attempted murder of a peace officer,” LAPD spokesperson Jennifer Forkish told the outlet.

Police reported that Lauren Shriner, who married the Weezer musician in 2005, allegedly pointed a firearm at officers. In response, one officer fired, striking her once in the shoulder.

She reportedly went into her home after the shoot-out, then came back out and surrendered.

Lauren-Shriner, an author, published her memoir Some Girls: My Life in a Harem in 2010, detailing her experiences from 1992 to 1995 as a paid guest of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei. In March, she announced on Instagram that she was diagnosed with cancer and recovering from a hysterectomy.