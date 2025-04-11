serious-storms-leave-nearly-100-dead-due-to-heavy-rains-and-lightning-strikes

Unseasonably heavy rain has caused widespread devastation across parts of India and Nepal, leaving nearly 100 people dead since Wednesday.

Videos by Suggest

Per Reuters, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive multi-hazard warning, cautioning citizens about severe weather conditions currently affecting various parts of the country. These include thunderstorms, lightning, and intense heat waves, posing significant risks across multiple regions.

In India, the eastern state of Bihar has been hit hardest by recent rains, with at least 64 fatalities reported, according to the state’s disaster management department, per Newsx.com The deaths have been attributed to incidents such as electrocution, house collapses, and lightning strikes.

Neighboring Uttar Pradesh, the nation’s most populous state, also faced devastating weather conditions, resulting in the loss of over 20 lives, according to local reports. The storms have caused severe damage in many areas, disrupting daily life, destroying property, and heavily affecting agriculture.

Nepal has reported at least eight deaths caused by lightning strikes and heavy rainfall, as confirmed by the country’s National Disaster Authority. These unexpected weather events have caught many off guard, particularly since the monsoon season in the region usually doesn’t begin until June.

Authorities Issued a Multi-Hazard Alert Due to Heavy Rains and Severe Weather

On April 9, the IMD issued a nationwide multi-hazard alert, warning of diverse weather conditions across the country. The advisory noted ongoing heatwave conditions in western states while forecasting thunderstorms and strong winds to impact parts of eastern and central India through Saturday.

“India is currently experiencing highly unusual weather patterns,” an IMD spokesperson explained, per News.com. “There’s a significant overlap of pre-monsoon activity and persistent heatwaves, making it crucial for people to stay informed and cautious.”

The weather office previously advised that April could be significantly hotter than usual, with above-average temperatures predicted across much of the country. This forecast heightens concerns about increasing climate instability.

India has witnessed a troubling rise in extreme weather events in recent years. With intensifying heatwaves and increasingly unpredictable rainfall, these changes underscore the mounting effects of climate change. They also highlight pressing concerns about the readiness of disaster management systems to address these growing challenges.

Authorities are advising residents in vulnerable areas to stay indoors during thunderstorms, steer clear of waterlogged locations, and stay updated by closely following weather advisories.