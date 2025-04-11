Rapper Bishop Brigante Dead at 46, Cause of Death Released

Bishop Brigante, born Nickolas Parra, a Toronto battle rapper who played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s hip-hop scene, passed away on March 30. Brigante succumbed to colorectal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2023, according to his online obituary in the Toronto Star.

Videos by Suggest

He was just 46.

Bishop Brigante’s passing was confirmed by his son in an Instagram post shared on Sunday, March 30. “My father was many things, but at most he was a fighter,” his son wrote. “He overcame so many obstacles in his lifetime. Not once said something was ‘impossible.’ I’ve spent the last 19 years learning from such an incredible man. An incredible man I’m so proud to call my father. Not only did he fight for himself, but he fought just as hard to make sure others wouldn’t go through the same trials.”

Bishop Brigante’s Son Vows to Keep His Legacy Alive

He shared that he had vowed to honor his father’s legacy and keep it alive. “I am so grateful my father passed at peace while being surrounded by nothing but love and care,” he added. “Thank you to everyone who contributed to helping my father during these trying times, your gestures have not gone unnoticed.”

Bishop Brigante gained recognition as a prominent figure in Toronto’s battle rap scene. Serving as vice president of the renowned King of the Dot Entertainment battle rap league, founded by Travis “Organik” Fleetwood in 2008, he played a pivotal role in its success. The league attracted major names like Method Man, Raekwon, and Drake, who attended and even participated in its events. Beyond his contributions to battle rap, Bishop Brigante was also an accomplished actor, appearing on shows like Narc.

In an Instagram tribute, Organik fondly referred to the late rapper as his “older brother.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Brigante’s son, Lito. At the time of writing, the fundraiser has successfully gathered over $10,000 in donations.