Woman Removed From Courtroom After Yelling at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

A woman was removed from the courtroom of the Daniel Patrick Moynihan US Courthouse after she yelled at Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to PEOPLE, the incident happened during the rap mogul’s trial on June 3. The woman was heard yelling “Diddy” as well as several profanities before Judge Arun Subramanian ordered that she be removed.

“These motherf–ers are laughing at you,” she declared at Diddy. “You’re laughing at a black man’s legacy.”

She then stated, “Pull your gun out, ninja, I dare you.”

Diddy remained seated throughout the incident. The outburst notably caused a delay in the proceedings.

Diddy is currently on trial for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Hotel Security Guard Testifies In Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Trial

Eventually, Eddy Garcia, a former security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, was finally able to take the stand.

The former hotel was where Sean “Diddy” Combs was recorded beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hallway.

While on the stand, Garcia said he received $100,000 for himself and two other employees for helping Combs keep the violence incident under wraps. When questioned by police about what happened, Garcia said he wasn’t initially honest with investigators.

He noted that he was contacted by law enforcement and initially wasn’t truthful about his involvement. However, he later got his own attorney and met with government officials. That was when he was more forthcoming about the situation.

Garcia said that Combs had “kind words” for him after the hallway football was disposed of.

“On Easter, he said, ‘Happy Easter, my angel, God is good,'” Garcia recalled. “And then proceeded to ask if anyone had asked about the incident or the video. I said I hadn’t heard anything and he said, ‘OK.'”

Garcia said he eventually asked about employment opportunities within Diddy’s company, not long after. He signed an NDA with a $1 million penalty if he breached it.