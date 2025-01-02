Woman Receives Third-Degree Burns from New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Shocking Video

Shocking video shows a tourist in Brazil suffering third-degree burns on her chest after being struck by a stray sparkler while watching New Year’s fireworks.

Bianca Miranda, 27, was enjoying the New Year’s fireworks display from an apartment in Navegantes, Santa Catarina, with her husband when a stray shell tragically struck her chest and hand, according to the New York Post.

The video begins with a romantic moment as the couple leans out of an open window, watching vibrant fireworks light up the street below. The display fills the air with loud cracks and pops.

However, the scene takes a sudden turn when a stray firework launches a scorching projectile that lands on Miranda’s chest. She cries out in pain, quickly retreating from the window.

The stray firework ignites Miranda’s dress, sending her into a frantic attempt to extinguish the flames with her bare hands. Her pained cries echo off-camera as she and her husband work desperately to put out the fire.

Another Alleged Angle of New Year’s Eve Fireworks That Severely Burned a Woman

Another alleged angle of the fireworks shows the moment the stray spark flies toward a residential building.

According to The Post, her husband, Victor Frasca, revealed to local media that she sustained third-degree burns on her chest, where the firework melted her skin. She also suffered second-degree burns on her hand.

“I burnt my hand because I tried to put out the fire,” Miranda explained to local news outlets. “I was desperate. The dress stuck to my body; I had to go under the shower to try to alleviate the pain.”

The couple from Porto Alegre, Brazil, rented an apartment for the holiday to enjoy the New Year’s fireworks. They even set up their phone on a tripod, ready to capture what they hoped would be a memorable moment.

After the devastating blast, Frasca quickly took Miranda to the Nossa Senhora dos Navegantes Hospital, where she received urgent emergency care.

“It took us about half an hour to find the hospital, but we were very well taken care of,” Miranda recalled. “I received pain medication, anti-inflammatories, and antibiotics, as well as guidance on the necessary care,” she added.

Meanwhile, several comments under a TikTok post featuring the footage noted the couple’s pooch apparently sensing the danger of having their window wide open during a major fireworks display.

“I also noticed that the puppy sensed what was going to happen because he came close to them, barked, and left before it happened,” one translated comment read. “True, they have sharper senses,” another onlooker added.