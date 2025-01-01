2 Dead, Nearly Two Dozen Injured in Hawaii Firework Accident

Two people were killed, and 22 others were injured following a terrifying firework accident in Hawaii in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Hawaii News Now reported the incident occurred in the Salt Lake-Aliamanu area of Honolulu. Newsweek also revealed that first responders suspected that the incident began when a firework went off in the hand of a 14-year-old boy. He was treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby trauma center.

Honolulu Police announced that the fireworks incident had multiple casualties.

“HPD, HFD, and EMS are responding to a major incident in the area of Keaka Drive,” the message read. “Please avoid the area as first responders provide medical and other assistance.”

Honolulu Police Department further revealed it was “working diligently to manage the situation and ensure the safety of everyone in the area.”

Some of the 22 injured had a range of injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Although there were reportedly two killed, officials have yet to confirm approximately how many people were fatally injured in the firework-related incident. The identities of the confirmed killed have not been publicly released.

Hawaii Law Enforcement Officials Shared Information About Firework Safety Days Before Deadly Incident

Days before the deadly firework-related incident, the Honolulu Police released information about firework safety.

Law enforcement officials revealed that individuals with permits may set off fireworks between 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The officials also revealed the penalties for using illegal fireworks.

“Depending on the amount, distributing, possessing, and/or using illegal fireworks can be a misdemeanor or felony,” the officials stated. “Violators can face up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $200 to $10,000.”

The officials also noted that the Honolulu Police Department would increase staffing and enforcement efforts islandwide on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“Officers will also be monitoring the roadways for traffic violations and impaired drivers,” the officials noted.

Residents were reminded that they were not to park on the side of roads tow atch firework displays.

“It is illegal to stop, stand, or park a vehicle on the freeway unless it’s an emergency. This puts the driver and pedestrian safety at risk,” the officials pointed out. “Violators may be cited or arrested depending on the circumstances.”