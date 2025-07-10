Woman Perplexed By Hundreds Of Packages That Keep Arriving At Her Doorstep

One woman from California has been dealing with a nightmare situation involving hundreds of packages arriving at her doorstep that aren’t hers. The San Jose woman, who goes by “Kay,” is finally speaking out after continuing to receive dozens of packages at her property for over a year.

Hundreds Of Packages Kept Appearing On Woman’s Doorstep For Over A Year

ABC 7 On Your Side reported that a Chinese online seller has been violating Amazon’s rules on returns. The seller named “Liusandedian” has been using her home as a return address.

Kay has called these large Amazon packages arriving at her doorstep “non-stop.” The issue is that she has nowhere to put them, so the packages have taken up a big spot in her yard. Instead of being able to use the spot as a garage for her car, these packages have filled up the space.

“What you see now is a fraction, because I have refused delivery on more packages than you see here,” said Kay.

On top of that, the endless packages have made it difficult for Kay’s 88-year-old disabled mother. The products block the entrance and the driveway, making it difficult to move around.

Every package seems to contain faux-leather car seat covers. Although its Amazon listings describe the covers as being able to fit various car models, it seems most customers have requested returns.

How This International Company Found A Loophole In Amazon’s Policies

Another issue is that some consumers had to pay for the return themselves. The outlet even spotted one commenter asking why they hadn’t received a refund for their return. Instead of heading back to the seller, their packages lead straight to Kay’s home.

Not only do they have to pay for the return, but it’s also expensive. One reviewer wrote that it cost them $124 just to send the item back. This was for a product that they paid around $129 for already.

“Oftentimes, what it costs to return it is about more than 50% of what they paid for it,” Kay explained. “Plus, these consumers aren’t getting their money back!”

This overseas seller is doing this to avoid paying return shipping to China. Instead, they’re allowed to provide a U.S. address to send the returns to. All the while, they get to keep the money they took from buyers who purchased a fraudulent product.

Although Kay has attempted to contact Amazon about this issue numerous times, nothing has come from it. Amazon has told her that this won’t happen again, and yet it has persisted. The company even offered her a $100 Amazon gift card for compensation.

What’s even more infuriating for Kay is that Amazon has put all the responsibility on her to clean up the packages. Strangely, Amazon has denied encouraging Kay to return the packages to shipping companies like FedEx or USPS.

“Why is it my responsibility to get rid of this, when your seller is not following your rules Amazon?” Kay questioned.

A Happy Ending

Ever since Kay spoke up to news agencies about this issue, Amazon has finally done something. Amazon sent a statement to ABC7 thanking the outlet for bringing this issue to light. It also vowed to remove the packages, and it did so.

After over a year of agony, Amazon collected all the packages on Kay’s property. It also promised to stop the Chinese company’s fraudulent practices.

“I am so eternally grateful that you guys are here for us,” said Kay. “Because reaching out to you, I was in tears that somebody actually got back to me… after a year of trying to get somebody to just listen to me. It was such a relief!”