Mother And 2 Sons Die On Vacation In Mexico From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

A mother and her two teenage sons from Illinois were found dead on their vacation in Mexico after an alleged carbon monoxide poisoning. According to PEOPLE, 41-year-old Brenda Correa, 15-year-old Leo, and 13-year-old Armando died on July 2 after they entered a home they were staying in that had the lethal gas.

The family began to get worried for Brenda and her sons when they stopped responding to phone calls. Milena Mroczek, the sister-in-law, told the Daily Herald that the trio was residing in a home in Michoacán. This is a state in west-central Mexico.

An uncle decided to stop by the home to check on them. He sadly found the boys’ bodies near their beds. Meanwhile, the mother was found in the shower. At the time of the deaths, the people who lived in the home weren’t there. Brenda also had a husband, Armando Correa Sr., and a daughter, Brittany, but they weren’t on vacation with them.

Brenda was previously working at the Community Consolidated School District 62’s Westerhold Early Learning Center. Her two boys attended Algonquin Middle School in Des Plaines, leaving the entire community distraught.

“Mrs. Correa was a valued member of our ELC learning community,” said Dr. Michael Amadei, Superintendent of Schools, in a letter. “We are devastated by this loss as well as the loss of her children. Due to the fact that this tragedy occurred out of the country, we are not aware of all the details including services but will do our best to communicate updates as they are shared with us.”

A Family In Mourning

In response to the horrific tragedy, the sister-in-law made a Facebook post remembering them. “Today we found out that my sister-in-law (Brenda Correa) and my two nephews have tragically passed away,” wrote Mroczek. “My sister-in-law was on vacation in Mexico with my two nephews when this tragedy happened.”

Mroczek also mentioned how they were waiting to receive their loved ones’ bodies. “We have a desperate need to bring the bodies back home, and on top of that, it all entails huge financial burdens that no one was prepared for.”

To help pay for the funeral and travel costs to bring the bodies home, the family initiated a GoFundMe. They are now 98% of the way to the goal of $18,000.