woman-and-her-father-are-killed-after-she-filed-a-protective-order-against-her-husband

Days after an argument between a Canadian woman and her husband, police found the woman and her father shot to death in what was suspected to be a homicide.

According to The Calgary Herald, the woman, Anna “Ania” Kaminski, and her father, Stanislaw Wardzala, were found on Dec. 29 in two separate homes.

The Calgary Police reported that the murder was believed to be targeted by Kaminski’s husband, Benedict Kaminski. The following day, Benedict’s body was found near his vehicle.

The Calgary Herald spoke with Ania’s brother, Peter, after the horrible incident. Peter explained that the couple had gotten into a verbal argument on Christmas in their parent’s home. The argument apparently began when Benedict started to “criticizing his wife Ania for how she was cutting up vegetables.”

Peter then said that the argument continued during dinner when Benedict became angry at his son for wanting to sit next to his grandfather instead of him.

“He kept antagonizing his kid… He started to push my sister away forcefully,” Peter told the Herald. “I almost got into a fistfight with him.”

He continued, “My dad got up in a rage and took the kids into a washroom. We wanted him out of the house, were going to call the cops but he left before the cops came.”

The next day, Ania threatened to take out an emergency protection order against her husband. Ania also told her brother that she was planning to leave him.

“She said, ‘This was the final line, this was it.’ She said to me she’s done, ‘He’s a narcissist,'” Peter recalled. “Nothing she did was ever good enough.”

In the few days before Ania and her father’s death, her husband had apparently blew up her phone with text messages. On Dec. 29 around 9:30 p.m., Ania’s mother, Alina, came home to find her husband shot and killed.

Police went to the Kaminski’s home around 11:15 p.m. to find that Ania had also been shot while their three children were there. Peter reported that Kaminski then dropped the children at “an unsuspecting relative’s home.”

After police found that Ania and her father has been shot, they issued an emergency alert to warn people about an armed Kaminski. On Monday afternoon, police found Kaminski’s body near his parked vehicle in the Water Valley area.

Peter said that the children will be raised by himself and their grandmothers.

“I’m going to make sure they have as normal lives as possible, but their lives are not going to be normal,” he said. “It’s so heartbreaking. I don’t know if they fully understand the situation.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Ania’s three children, which has already raised more than $323,000.

“We are heartbroken to share the tragic passing of Ania Wardzala/Kaminski, a beloved mom, daughter, sister and friend,” The GoFundMe’s organizer wrote. “Ania’s dear children are now facing an unimaginable loss. In this devastating time, we seek to provide support and help these kids navigate their grief, ensuring they have the resources and care they need as they move forward without their mom.”