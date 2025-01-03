19-Year-Old’s Jaw Wired Shut After Suffering Fracture on Jawbreaker Candy: ‘I Haven’t Eaten in 42 Days’

A teenager learned the hard way that jawbreakers live up to their name—one candy later, her jaw was fractured in two places, leaving her on a liquid diet with her jaw wired shut.

19-year-old Javeria Wasim recalls shopping with a friend when they came across the candy—large enough to rival the size of a cue ball.

“We got a giant one, the biggest size they had,” Wasim recently recalled to Kennedy News and Media via The Daily Mail. She and her friend had a serious debate: to bite or not to bite the candy. “ ‘Can we bite into this? The candy is literally called a jawbreaker,'” Wasim recalls saying.

The Teen Decides Patience is Overrated

Rather than pacing herself with the jawbreaker, Wasim, a business administration student in the U.K., decided patience was overrated. Back at her dorm, she dove in headfirst and didn’t look back.

“I bit into it and only made a hole, and my jaw started to hurt. My friend looked over and said my tooth was chipped,” she recalled.

She recalls the agony escalating rapidly. “I was crying a lot when the ambulance came, and everything was blurry.”

At the hospital, medical imaging revealed she had suffered a double jaw fracture after biting into the jawbreaker. In fairness, it’s right there in the name.

“They told me my jaw was broken and needed to be wired shut. I was shocked; I thought my biggest problem was my broken tooth,” Wasim said.

Wasim also gleefully detailed the experience on TikTok.

She underwent surgery to repair the damage, followed by a six-week recovery period with her jaw wired shut. During this time, she relied entirely on a liquid diet.

”I can’t eat anything, all I’m having are protein shakes and soups,” Wasim explained to the outlet. She also claimed to have lost 7 pounds within the first two weeks of having her jaw wired shut.

“I haven’t eaten in 42 days,” Wasim detailed to the outlet, her jaw still wired shut. “I have soup, but you’re never full, you’re always hungry. All I can think about is how hungry I am. I took the feeling of being full for granted [and] miss food so much. I also feel irritated all the time [and] I can’t open my mouth, I can’t lick my lip if food gets on it, I can’t use my teeth to open something.”

Teenager Who Fractured Her Jaw on a Jawbreaker Sagely Advises Others Not to Bite Into Jawbreakers

Wasim, who had her jaw unwired on December 23, shared that she now faces the challenge of repairing the damage she caused to her teeth by biting into a jawbreaker.

“All my bottom teeth are messed up. My two front teeth have a little gap now so I’ll have to get braces to fix them,” she explained.

However, she learned a valuable lesson that most candy lovers learn when they are around five years old.

“It was such a stupid thing, people break their jaws in car accidents and fights, this was such an avoidable way to break your jaw,” she admitted. “I’d tell people if they want to get in the middle of a jawbreaker, it’s better to take the six weeks to get through to it than having six weeks suffering the consequences of biting it and having your jaw wired shut.”