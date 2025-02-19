Woman Gives Birth to Another Couple’s Baby After Massive IVF Mixup

A Georgia woman has filed a lawsuit following an alleged IVF mix-up that led to her carrying and giving birth to another couple’s biological baby.

According to a complaint filed in the State Court of Chatham County, Georgia, and obtained by People on Tuesday, February 18, Krystena Murray, a single mother, gave birth on December 29, 2023.

Murray was tipped off the child was not biologically hers the moment they were born.

As reported by the Associated Press, the complaint states that Murray, described as a “fair-skinned, White woman,” specifically selected a sperm donor with a “similar appearance” to her own. However, the child she gave birth to was described in the complaint as a “dark-skinned, African American baby.”

According to the complaint, while Murray “had no issues or concerns with the baby’s race,” it was immediately clear that the child could not be biologically related to her. This realization was described as both “terrifying and shocking.”

Eventually, Murray lost custody of the child.

“This has destroyed me,” Murray explained in a statement. “Nothing can express the shock and violation upon learning that your doctor put a stranger’s embryo into your body. To carry a baby, fall in love with him, deliver him, and build the uniquely special bond between mother and baby, all to have him taken away. I’ll never fully recover from this.”

How a Mother Lost Custody of the Baby She Conceived Through IVF

Murray, a single woman from Savannah, Georgia, turned to Coastal Fertility for help getting pregnant with a sperm donor. In May 2023, Coastal Fertility transferred an embryo to Murray, and she became pregnant. However, the complaint claims the embryo actually belonged to another couple also using Coastal Fertility’s services.

What should have been a joyful moment—the birth of her child—was instead overshadowed by “confusion and fear.”

Despite how deeply Murray “loved her child,” she couldn’t ignore her need for answers. In January 2024, she turned to an at-home DNA test for clarity. After receiving the results, she had her lawyer reach out to the clinic in February.

In March 2024, Coastal Fertility allegedly transferred another couple’s embryo to Murray by mistake. The couple later sued for custody, and DNA tests confirmed they were the baby’s biological parents. To avoid further hardship for the child, Murray voluntarily gave up custody in May 2024 and has not seen the child since.

Meanwhile, Murray shared with reporters that she has no intention of undergoing IVF again. However, she still holds hope of becoming a parent.

“I’ll be 39 soon,” she revealed. “I’m hoping to continue my journey to be a mom in the next year or two.”