Woman Crashes Through Parking Garage, SUV Left Hanging From 3rd Floor in Wild Video

A Florida woman needed to be rescued after she and her Porsche Cayenne Coupe were left hanging from the third floor of a parking garage.

The accident occurred on the third floor of a garage in Coral Gables, Florida when officials reported that the woman driving the SUV seemingly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. Coral Gables Fire Rescue officials reported that the collision propelled the SUV through a concrete barrier.

Local news footage captured a white SUV teetering over the edge of a garage, lodged against a tree. Officials reported that a woman was inside the vehicle, hanging halfway out but supported by the tree.

A woman drove her Porsche Cayenne Coupe through a third-floor wall of a parking garage and required rescue by first responders. (Image via X / @ChrisHushNBC)

Rescue workers employed ropes to safely bring the woman to safety, after which she was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Rescue workers used ropes to safely pull the woman out and then took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. (Image via X / @ChrisHushNBC)

“Pretty sure that she was pretty shaken up, but looking at it from outside, she was fairly calm considering how dramatic this incident was,” Coral Gables Fire Rescue Division Chief Xavier Jones told NBC affiliate 6 South Florida.

Local Recalls Hearing the Impact of the SUV Crashing Through the Parking Garage

Meanwhile, an employee at the doctor’s office across the street reported hearing the moment of impact.

“I basically heard a car peeling out, like they hit the gas by accident or trying to go really fast. I heard a really hard crash, so I thought it was a car crash between two cars,” Katiana Polanco told the outlet.

Of course, cleaning up the fiasco was a huge operation. Officials deployed a crane to remove the vehicle and announced that structural engineers would be assessing the garage.

After footage of the rescue reached X (formerly Twitter), many internet engineering experts weighed in. Some seemed to believe structural issues led to the woman so easily slamming through the concrete barrier.

“Im not seeing any rebar in that wall probably why it was so easy smashed through!” one X denizen wrote.

“That concrete wall is not even reinforced with wire mesh,” another avid construction fan noted. “Wall without any metal armature,” a third X user, likely with measuring tape on his belt, wrote.

Still, not everyone was as forgiving of the careless driver herself.

“How really, 30 years of driving never mistakenly did this,” one veteran motorist declared.