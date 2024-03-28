Woman Claims Diddy Shot Her in Face During 90s Nightclub Shooting, Wants Case Reopened

Sean “P.Diddy” Combs, the rap mogul who founded Bad Boy Records, has found himself in hot water this week. The legendary producer is connected to a sex trafficking ring, which led the feds to raid his homes on both coasts.

Since the raid, multiple stories have come out about Diddy abusing his power. One particular event that has resurfaced was a nightclub shooting involving former Bad Boy artist Shyne. He attended a club with Diddy and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez in December 1999.

Victim Blames Diddy For 1999 Club Catastrophe

During the function, an altercation broke out and the rising artist pulled out a gun and began to fire it in the establishment. The incident left three people injured and multiple witnesses said they saw Shyne holding a gun that night. But one of the victims Natania Reuben says it was Diddy who fired the weapon.

“I literally watched them pull out the guns; I had a clear point of view. For God’s sake, I got shot in my nose. I was facing them directly, I watched everything occur and have described it, vehemently to all parties involved,” Reuben said. “I have nine bullet fragments remaining in my face.”

Reuben Wants Case Reopened

Shyne was sentenced to 10 years in prison which ultimately spelled the end of his rap career. It is already an unfortunate situation. But it would be even more unfortunate if the former Bad Boy artist served time for a crime he did not commit.

Reuben has testified for years that it was Diddy who fired the weapon. But she says the influence of the Hip-Hop mogul was the reason she was not believed initially.

“I didn’t have any reason to believe that someone would not believe me,” she said. “But as things unfolded, it was a very short period of time where I realized that’s what in fact was happening.”

She also says that the case needs to be reopened so justice can be appropriately served.

“We all had to go and speak at the grand jury. JLo testified at the grand jury, as did many other people. (The criminal case) needs to be reopened, because if that is, in fact, the case, she carried the gun in and she lied to the grand jury. It needs to be reopened,” she added.