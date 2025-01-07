woman-is-accused-of-fatally-stabbing-postal-worker-in-dispute-over-deli-line

Ray Hodges, a NYC postal worker, was tragically stabbed to death, allegedly stemming from a dispute with a woman over a place in line at a deli.

Jaia Cruz, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday, Jan. 2. According to CBS News New York, police responded to a call on Lenox Avenue in Harlem, between 118th and 119th Streets, at approximately 2:38 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, NYPD officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man, later identified as Hodges, a 36-year-old Bronx resident, was transported by ambulance to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem. He was later pronounced dead.

Cruz, a resident of Harlem, was taken into custody later that day.

CBS News New York reported that the United States Postal Service (USPS) has confirmed the victim was a letter carrier working in Manhattan.

“The Postal Inspection Service takes matters involving the safety and well-being of postal service employees as a top priority. We are working diligently with the New York City Police Department on this investigation,” the USPS said in a statement to the outlet.

The Victim of the Stabbing at the Deli was in His Work Uniform When He was Attacked

Hodges was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the chest, neck, and arms at a Harlem deli. Police found him lying on the floor in his uniform.

According to a sandwich maker interviewed by the New York Post, the suspect cut in front of the victim while waiting in line, sparking a confrontation. The altercation escalated when she allegedly spat in his face. This prompted Hodges to throw a plastic bottle, which led Cruz to draw a knife.

Following the stabbing, the suspect reportedly fled to her apartment in Harlem, where she was later arrested. It remains unclear whether Cruz has secured legal representation.

Local Alejandro Alarcon, speaking to The Post, said Hodges was his mail carrier. He described Hodges as exceptionally kind and always willing to go the extra mile for the community.