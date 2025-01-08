Woman, 75, Mauled to Death and Partially Eaten by Neighbor’s Pigs

An elderly woman in Ohio tragically lost her life on Christmas Day after being attacked and partially eaten by her neighbor’s pigs.

Rebecca Westergaard, 75, was found deceased on the property of her Pataskala home on Christmas afternoon. The tragic discovery was made after her niece requested a welfare check, according to Pataskala police, per The Columbus Dispatch.

Westergaard, who lived alone, was expected to pick up her niece that morning but never arrived. When police arrived at the home, they discovered Westergaard’s body. Investigators believe she was mauled and killed by two pigs that had wandered onto the property.

Pataskala Police Chief Bruce Brooks described the incident as a “horrible, horrible situation,” but told the Columbus Dispatch that further details could not be disclosed while the investigation remains active. Chief Brooks added that an autopsy is being conducted to determine Westergaard’s cause of death. The results could take up to six weeks.

The pigs in question belonged to a neighbor, Brooks confirmed. However, it remains uncertain whether their owner will face any criminal charges. The owner’s identity has not been disclosed.

Pataskala City Councilwoman Mary Hite, owner of a meat market located just a quarter-mile from Westergaard’s home, clarified to the local outlet that the hogs in question were not hers.

The Fate of the Pigs That Attacked the Woman Remains Uncertain

The fate of the pigs involved in the alleged attack remains uncertain. In Ohio, pet dogs that fatally attack a person are typically euthanized. However, the law is far less explicit when it comes to addressing aggressive behavior from farm animals.

“If it was a pit bull or a Rottweiler, or name any of the other 15 dogs that are deemed semi-aggressive, then we would know the answer right away,” Chief Brooks explained. “But being farm animals, it’s just not something we’ve ever dealt with here.”

Experts note that attacks on humans by domestic pigs are rare but do happen. Although fatal incidents have occurred, they remain exceedingly uncommon.

While rare, attacks by wild boars—genetic relatives of domestic pigs—are statistically more common. Zoologist John J. Mayer, who holds a doctorate from the University of Connecticut, has analyzed hundreds of wild pig attacks over the past few decades. His research reveals that wild boars generally avoid humans. Most incidents occur when the animals feel stressed, injured, or cornered, leading to defensive behavior.