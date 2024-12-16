three-women-mysteriously-found-dead-in-ohio-home

Three women were mysteriously found dead in a Columbus, Ohio, residence on Saturday, Dec. 14, prompting an investigation by local law enforcement.

According to Columbus-area media outlet 10TV, Columbus Police Department officers were called to the 1300 block of South Ohio Avenue, where the three deceased women were discovered with gunshot wounds.

Columbus Police Department Sgt. James Fuqua stated that someone had reported that some of their friends were in medical distress inside the home. Responding officers and medical officials pronounced the three women dead at 4 p.m. local time.

In an update on Sunday, Dec. 15, the Columbus Police Department revealed that all three women had been fatally shot. Their identities have yet to be revealed.

“This time of year—any time of the year, it’s unfortunate when someone loses their life,” Fuqua shared. “But particularly this time of the year during the holidays, it’s going to be very difficult for these victim’s families to come to the grips that these family members will no longer be in their lives.”

Fuqua also stated investigators were interviewing witnesses and looking for video evidence.

“[Officers are] working through the manner of death to determine what actually happened before we release any of that information,” he said.

Columbus, Ohio, Police Responded to a Shooting Half a Mile Away from Where the Three Women Were Found Dead

It was further reported that on Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Columbus Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of East Moler Street. This is about half a mile away from where the three women were found dead.

Officers at the scene discovered Darrell Hambrick, 45, had suffered from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Grant Medical Center, where he died the next day.

Haikiem Graham, 39, was arrested on Saturday by Columbus Police SWAT officers. However, it has yet to be confirmed if Graham had anything to do with the women’s deaths.

Meanwhile, Fuqua confirmed on Saturday that no suspects in connection to the women’s deaths had been taken into custody. He then pointed out that the situation is “very complex.”

“With the amount of victims that we have, it’s going to take a little bit longer to make sure that we’re very careful and going through the scene meticulously,” he said. “So we do not miss any key piece of evidence because unfortunately, it’s very unusual to have so many victims in one incident.”

He then added, “One homicide is one too many, but when you have three, that is particularly alarming and troubling to us.”