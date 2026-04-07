‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star and Spouse Announce Pregnancy

A Wizards of Waverly Place alum and his wife are working on some new pregnancy magic… they’re having their fourth baby together

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On April 5, David Henrie announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Maria Cahill, are expecting. The post also included a selfie of the couple and a rare family photo.

“SURPRISE! Figured this moment was as good as ever to share the good news… Maria is 5 months pregnant!” the 36-year-old gushed in his post. “Crazy story. Long story short, Maria and I had made peace with the idea that the ‘big family’ dream might not be God’s plan for us. Which was fine, we’re grateful for our 3!”

“Through a miraculous encounter that would have never happened without @seekingbeauty.ewtn in Seville, Spain, and the intercession of St. Teresa of Avila, we are having our 4th!” he continued. “He is risen. Truly, He is risen. King of kings.”

Maria Cahill Reaches Out to Women Upset By Her Pregnancy News

Meanwhile, in an edit to the announcement post’s caption, Maria Cahill shared a touching message for other women who may have found the news difficult to hear.

“EDIT: Hi guys, it’s Maria here. I stole his phone so I could type this – hope when he sees, he doesn’t mind. Hi, David! 😂,” the soon-to-be mom of four began. “While I’m so excited for David to share this with you, I also know that it can be so hard to read pregnancy announcements when you’re the one that’s trying to have a baby and nothing seems to be working. I’ve been there – trying to be happy for others but simultaneously grieving a happiness that I wish could have been mine.”

Maria Cahill and David Henrie in 2024. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“While I’m so overjoyed to add a brother to our family, I can’t help but think of all of you women. Know that I see you all, am thinking of you today. [I’m] praying hard for your future pregnancies,” Cahill added. “It took many years for me to come to terms with letting go of what I pictured as my ‘perfect family’ but I PROMISE you that God’s will for us (or what He allows to happen) is beyond our understanding and one day, things will hopefully make sense. Love you, ladies. ❤️.”

‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Co-Stars Gush Over David Henrie’s Pregnancy News

Mimi Gianopulos, Henrie’s on-screen wife in the revival series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, also shared her excitement for the couple’s growing family in the comments.

“So thrilled for you, Henries!!! Can’t wait to meet the new little guy!!! You are the most wonderful parents, and no one deserves this more 🩷🩷🩷,” she exclaimed.

Max Matenko, who plays Henrie’s on-screen son, Milo Russo, also chimed in with his support. “I’m so happy for you guys!! Amazing news!” he wrote.

The upcoming little one will join the couple’s three children: Pia, 7, James, 5, and Gemma, 3.