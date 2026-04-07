High-Profile Disney Show Ending After Upcoming Season

The Disney Channel and Disney+ series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will conclude with its upcoming third season, bringing a relatively early end to one of the network’s most recognizable revival projects.

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Producers announced the decision in early April, confirming that the show’s third season will also serve as its final chapter. The concluding season will consist of just four episodes, framing the finale as a short, event-style send-off rather than a full season that the fans wanted.

“Get ready for one last spell,” they wrote. “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place returns in a special four-part event, premiering this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel. Including a can’t-miss first episode directed by Selena Gomez.”

This announcement was met with lots of upset fans.

Selena Gomez To Direct One Of The Final Episodes

The series, a continuation of the Emmy Award-winning Wizards of Waverly Place, debuted in 2024 and quickly attracted both longtime fans and a younger audience.

Selena Gomez, who starred in the original series, will play a key role in the final season. She will reprise her character Alex Russo and also make her directorial debut with the season’s premiere episode.

Although this is all very exciting, the third season being a four-episode send-off has upset many fans. Viewers flocked to the comments to express their shock and disappointment.

“WE WERE ROBBED. This is NOT okay. We want a full season there’s no reason to do this,” wrote one.

“Wait it’s getting cancelled after the 4 episodes!? We need more! Who’s gonna be the family wizard!? When is the competition gonna be!!?” exclaimed another frustrated fan.

“So….its cancelled is basically what I am hearing,” bluntly put a third.

“No reason to end it this fast, need more seasons. Very bad decision by Disney,” chimed in someone else.

“There better be NO cliffhanger or lose ends by the end of the 4 episode special,” demanded one more.

Despite its relatively short run, the revival performed strongly across platforms and generated significant online engagement, making it a wonder why Disney is doing this.

Disney has not announced additional spinoffs or continuations.