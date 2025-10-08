Wisconsin Woman Fatally Stabbed Cousin After He Refused To Help Her Get Job At Taco Bell: Police

A 19-year-old Wisconsin woman, Rae’Jianna Hall, is accused of fatally stabbing her 18-year-old cousin to death. Allegedly, Hall killed Jaquveon Wright after he refused to help her get a job at Taco Bell.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on September 29. Milwaukee Police Department responded to a 911 call made by Hall, who allegedly told the dispatcher that Wright had hit her after she spat on him, saying that she stabbed him in self-defense.

Upon arrival, responding officers found Wright bleeding from a stab wound to his neck. After life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a post-Miranda interview, Hall allegedly admitted to police that she was “mad” at Wright, her cousin, after he refused to help her get a job at Taco Bell. An argument ensued, leading up to Hall “pepper-spraying” Wright earlier in the day, the complaint said.

However, according to Hall, Wright came into her room later and punched her. This prompted a scuffle in which Hall was armed with a knife, according to the police.

Fatal Stabbing

Allegedly, after she put a hole in Wright’s shirt and she cut her own leg, she stabbed Wright in the neck. This caused him to run out of the house he shared with his family, his girlfriend, and Hall. Video surveillance footage referenced by the document showed Wright bleeding out after running out of the house. Moments later, he collapsed onto the ground.

According to the complaint, Hall said that it was not her intention to kill Wright, saying that she was scared. However, she was allegedly unable to say whether the stabbing was intentional or accidental.

Wright’s girlfriend told police officers that Hall had asked for the number of the manager at the Taco Bell where Wright was employed. The woman allegedly told police that she witnessed Hall’s threats and the pepper-spraying incident. According to her, this was not uncommon given past instances of threatening.

The girlfriend then told the police that she had heard Hall saying, while laughing, “I’m going to stab you, I’m going to kill you,” the complaint alleged.

Rae’Jianna Hall was arrested and charged with reckless homicide with modifiers of domestic abuse and use of a deadly weapon, as per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Milwaukee County Jail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for October 14.