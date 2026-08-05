Cancer-Stricken Music Legend Suddenly Postpones Farewell Tour Concert

Legendary singer Barry Manilow was forced to cancel his Kentucky concert hours before he was set to take the stage.

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The 83-year-old singer, who was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in 2025 made the announcement on X.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled,” the post read. He did not give an explanation for the change.

Rupp Arena, the Lexington venue where the concert was due to take place, also posted about the change.

“Due to unexpected and unforeseen circumstances, the Barry Manilow concert scheduled for tonight, August 4 at Rupp Arena is postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date once it is announced,” they wrote.

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images

According to local news affiliate LEX 18, Manilow was originally scheduled to perform at Rupp Arena on March 9. However, the show was rescheduled as he continued to recover from cancer treatment.

While many fans sent the “Copacabana” singer well wishes, some didn’t hold back their frustration about the last minute cancellation.

“I hope all is well. Had tickets to see him in Vegas last year and it was cancelled an hr before showtime. This is our second time trying to see him in Lex. We live 2 hrs away. Expensive night for us to have it cancelled. Again, I wish him well but frustrating as an attendee,” one person wrote.

“I too hope all is well, but after driving an hour to be there 15 minutes before the shop and being told to turn around because it was postponed again, with no reason and no information for when it will be, it is ridiculous that refunds have not been authorized. Are you going to hold my money hostage much longer? What if we can’t attend the new date if there is one? I feel really bad for those who came from out of town,” another concertgoer complained.

Four weeks after Manilow’s cancer diagnosis, he underwent a lobectomy, which meant removing one of his left lung’s two lobes. The lobes deliver blood and oxygen to the bloodstream. As a result of the procedure, he had to learn to breathe again.

“I’m still going through it, but I’m pulling myself back together,” Manilow said in a March interview with People. “I have to be able to do the kind of thing I’ve always done without this one lobe. The shows that I do are full of energy, and unless you’re in top-notch shape, you can’t make it through 90 minutes.”