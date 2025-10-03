Pennsylvania Teen, 14, Allegedly Stabbed Mother And Woman To Death And Bragged About It Online

A Pennsylvania teen, 14-year-old Judah Courtney, is accused of stabbing his biological mother and a woman to death. Allegedly, after killing the women, Courtney bragged about it to his girlfriend, saying, “I killed my parents.”

According to a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) release, the incident occurred on September 29. At around 6 p.m., the PSP responded to a Flick Avenue residence in Carrolltown Borough. They were called to assist the Carrolltown Borough Police Department with investigating the “suspicious deaths” of two adults.

Olivia Lee Courtney, the 32-year-old mother of Judah, and Ahsley Renne Cook, a 38-year-old woman, friend of the family, were pronounced deceased at the scene. They had suffered from multiple stab wounds, and troopers recovered three knives from the scene.

WTAJ reported, citing a criminal complaint, that Judah Courtney had allegedly told a neighbor that “someone” had killed the women. However, when responding officers talked to Courtney, they noticed he had bloody clothes as well as injuries to his hands, the document said.

The complaint further detailed the extent of the victims’ injuries. They had sustained defensive injuries to their hands and were stabbed multiple times in their heads and torsos.

‘I Did It’

Authorities learned from the neighbor that Courtney had initially said, “They’re going to think I did it,” the complaint alleged. While on a walk, Courtney allegedly added, “I just can’t believe this all happened,” and “I did it.”

Police then talked with Courtney’s girlfriend. She allegedly told police she had received a message from the 14-year-old through Snapchat that read, “I killed my parents,” WJAC reported. Bizarrely, the message was reportedly followed by “JK,” meaning “just kidding.”

The teen girl also revealed that she had received a video from Courtney, which showed the women’s bodies, the complaint said.

The PSP later interviewed Judah Courtney, who allegedly admitted to killing Olivia and Cook. Furthermore, according to the complaint, he gave descriptions of the three knives that were later recovered from the residence. Allegedly, he also confessed to attempting to dispose of his bloody clothes, which were also found at the scene.

Courtney was charged with two counts of criminal homicide, four felony counts of aggravated assault with attempts to cause severe bodily injury, three misdemeanor counts of possession of instruments of a crime, and tampering with evidence.

The 14-year-old is currently being held without bond at the Cambria County Prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 16.