Florida Woman Gets Slap On The Wrist For Luring, Pepper-Spraying, And Robbing Men In Miami

A 20-year-old Florida woman, Esther Torres, will avoid any prison time after accepting a plea agreement on robbery, burglary, and grand theft charges. Reportedly, Torres lured, pepper-sprayed, and robbed men of their luxury watches in Miami.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by Law & Crime, citing the Miami Beach Police Department, Torres accepted a plea agreement on charges of armed robbery, burglary, and third-degree grand theft. On Wednesday, July 16, she was sentenced to five years’ probation.

Reportedly, Torres was originally arrested on two counts of first-degree robbery in connection with two incidents that occurred in March 2025.

The first incident occurred at the Breakwater Hotel. The victim was allegedly pepper-sprayed by Torres, who then took his Hugo Boss watch off his wrist. Then, the woman stole $200 and credit cards, as per the police.

The second incident occurred at the Fontainebleau Hotel. Similarly to her first victim, Torres pepper-sprayed another man and had his $22,000 Rolex Submariner stolen, according to the police. Additionally, the victim claimed he was left temporarily blind as a result of the attack.

Police stated that surveillance footage showed Esther Torres leaving both hotels at the time of the attacks.

“We have a predator, and she’s preying on male victims,” Mitch Novick, Sherbrooke Hotel’s owner, told WSVN.

Suspect Arrested

In April 2025, Torres was identified after she arrived at someone else’s traffic stop. According to WPLG, the vehicle had been stopped in connection with one of the robberies.

She had arrived at the scene to pick up the vehicle after the male suspect was arrested. The police used her driver’s license to identify her, which led to her arrest weeks later.

On May 15, Esther Torres was arrested in Miami. Bodycam footage shared by WSVN shows an officer arresting Torres, showing she was with a child in her care.

“You have no weapons on you, none of that stuff, right?” the officer asked Torres. She replied, “No, no.”

After being charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, she was ordered to be detained without bond. However, in June, she was granted a recognizance bond, as per the New York Post. Following her plea agreement, she is no longer in the jail system.