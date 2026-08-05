‘MasterChef’ Winners Tie the Knot — and the Perfect Celebrity Officiated the Ceremony

Get out the celebratory pots and pans, because MasterChef season 15 winners, Jessica Bosworth and Jesse Rosenwald, are married!

Videos by Suggest

Their wedding was broadcast on the July 29 episode of the show, with none other than Gordon Ramsay acting as the officiant!

In a clip shown by People, the couple’s friends and family, including fellow season 15 contestants Joel and Adam Head could be seen as Ramsay pronounced them man and wife.

After asking the pair if they take one another to be each other’s husband and wife, they both say “I do.”

“I pronounce you, after far too long, husband and wife,” the cantankerous judge jokes, making everyone laugh. “You may kiss the bride.”

The couple acted as further episode inspiration — the challenge for the week was to cater a “Royal Wedding” in a castle, according to the outlet.

Having their wedding televised feels appropriate for the couple, who got engaged during a watch party for the season 15 MasterChef finale.

Boston 25 News reported that moments after Ramsay announced they’d won on the screen, Rosenwald dropped to one knee and popped the question.

“First of all, we blacked out for like easily five to ten seconds because that’s just what happens right, you hear a name and you’re like is that my name I heard? Is that her name I heard?” Rosenwald said of the win.

“I remember like sparklers going off in all directions and just seeing his beaming smile from ear to ear and like I had no idea what else was happening around me,” Bosworth added.

Rosenwald and Bosworth met eight years before their big win when they worked as bartenders, according to Boston Magazine. After bonding over a passion for cooking, the pair started dating.

“We cooked together every chance we got,” Bosworth told the outlet. “When we weren’t cooking, we were going out to eat and then talking about how we would recreate the flavor profiles.”

“We complement each other greatly,” Rosenwald said of their working relationship on the show. “Jess was creative: the design behind the plates, the flavor profiles. I was more like the work horse: ‘Alright, we’re going to get this done.’”