2 NYC Cousins Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide After Alleged Dispute Over Family Home Sale

Two New York City cousins were found dead inside a Queens home. Police determined that the older cousin, 41-year-old Antoine, fatally shot 37-year-old Prince and then took his own life. Family members detailed that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over the home’s sale.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by the New York Post, the incident occurred before midnight on Friday, October 3. New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers responded to the house located in the Jamaica neighborhood in Queens and found the two unresponsive. Both had suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

The men, cousins, were identified as Antoine and Prince, who grew up together, according to family members. Prince was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Antoine succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Family members told the outlet, as well as the New York Daily News, that the two were embroiled in a dispute over the sale of the house.

According to their 62-year-old uncle, the dispute was over how much money each of them would be paid following the sale. Antoine reportedly asked Prince for help and gave him power of attorney over the sale, as he had experience in real estate.

Horrifying Discovery

That day, Prince arrived at Antoine’s house. The younger cousin’s wife, however, grew concerned as she didn’t hear from him for hours. By tracking his phone, she was able to determine that he hadn’t moved at all: he was still at Antoine’s house. She decided to go there and even called 911 to request wellness checks.

Police officers arrived at the house but were unable to enter the residence, a neighbor told The Post. Eventually, however, the uncle arrived at the house and allowed Prince’s wife in. Once inside, both were horrified to find Prince’s body.

“I said, ‘Listen, we got to go out because [the shooter’s] probably still in here,’” the uncle told the Daily News. “So I grabbed her, and we ran out.”

However, just moments later, the uncle heard a gunshot. Antoine had shot himself in the head.

“When his body fell, it sounded like he was coming down the stairs, so we ran out. We went out to the driveway, and I called 911,” the uncle added.

Responders found Antoine in a bedroom. He was still holding the gun he reportedly used to take his own life.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.