Woman Allegedly Attempted To Take Crying 4-Year-Old Boy At Florida Airport: ‘This Is My Child’

A 23-year-old Florida woman, Alvina Agba, is accused of trying to take a crying 4-year-old boy at Miami International Airport. Allegedly, when confronted by the boy’s mother, Agba said,” This is my child.”

As reported by CBS News Miami, the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 2. Citing the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the 4-year-old boy and her mother were in line at a check-in counter. The boy was crying, and that’s when Agba approached them, police said.

The 23-year-old woman offered to help soothe the boy amid his crying. The mother, hoping that the boy would calm down, allowed Agba to hold the 4-year-old. However, as she held the boy, Agda allegedly left the line and began walking away.

The mother, seeing her son being taken, followed Agba and asked her for her son back. Investigators said that, at one moment, the woman sat down on the floor and refused to give the boy back, saying, “No, this is my child.” As she uttered the lie, she wrapped her arms and legs around the boy, pushing the boy’s mother away, the MDSO alleged.

A Witness Intervenes

However, as reported by Fox News Digital, one witness, identified as Naylet Montano, saw what was going on and decided to intervene in the mother’s favor.

“In that moment, I realized the body was in danger,” Montano told CBS News. “I grabbed him and ran. The woman on the ground got up and tried to take the boy back from me. I wouldn’t let her.”

Reportedly, that’s when Montano rushed away with the boy and ended up crouched down behind the counter. Agba, however, wouldn’t stop pursuing the boy and followed the woman, trying to get under the counter, police alleged. However, three men stood between the woman, protecting the child, and when airport officers approached, Agba allegedly fled.

Shortly after, Alvina Agba was taken into custody at Miami International Airport’s Checkpoint 5. During her questioning, Agba allegedly gave bizarre statements, saying that she was taking the boy to see a wall with a rainbow, believing it would soothe him.

At one moment, after telling police that she didn’t remember what occurred when the boy’s mother came for her son, she said, “She only did it because God told her to do it,” the MDSO report alleged.

Agba was arrested and charged with felony interference of custody and two misdemeanor counts of battery.