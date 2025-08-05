Winona Ryder ‘Was Absolutely in Love With Al Pacino’ When They Worked Together

Winona Ryder recently opened up about how she was “f***king throwing myself” at Al Pacino back in the ’90s.

“I was absolutely in love with Al Pacino when I was working with him,” Ryder gushed to Elle in a recent interview. “We were doing that workshop for Richard III, which I didn’t know was gonna be a movie. I was actively in love with him.”

After working on Richard III, the production became the 1996 documentary Looking for Richard. Plenty of scenes from the film show the two had some serious chemistry.

Winona Ryder kisses Al Pacino in 1996’s ‘Looking For Richard.’ (Photo By Getty Images)

Ryder also recalled spilling her love to Pacino (who is 32 years her senior) over cups of joe.

“He was obsessed with coffee, and he would take me all over New York – like, to the weirdest places – to try different coffees,” Ryder told the outlet. “I’m 22, or whatever. Finally, he’s dropping me off wherever I’m staying, and I’m like, ‘I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you.’”

Pacino, ever the professional gentleman, rejected the then young star’s advances.

“And he was like, ‘Aw, honey, noooo,’” Ryder recalled.

How Winona Ryder Realized Age Wasn’t an Issue for Al Pacino

While readers might assume the age gap kept the pair apart, Ryder pointed out that isn’t an issue for the now 85 year old actor.

“Then, like 10 years later, I meet his girlfriend, who’s younger than me,” Ryder, now 53, told Elle. Ryder seems to be referencing Pacino’s Argentine actress girlfriend, Lucila Solá, with whom he was in a relationship from 2008 to 2018. Solá is four years Ryder’s junior…

“Dude, I’m f***king throwing myself at you,” Ryder joked. “I still play poker with him sometimes. It’s the best,” she added.

Pacino and Ryder reunited for the 2002 comedy sci-fi film S1m0ne, but their relationship remained professional and just friendly.

Winona Ryder and Al Pacino in 2002’s ‘S1m0ne.’ (Photo by New Line Cinema/Getty Images)

She also supported him at the 35th AFI Life Achievement Award in June 2007.

However, Ryder hasn’t been without a suitor. Ryder has been with her partner, fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn, for fourteen years.

When asked about having kids, the Stranger Things actress told Elle, “There was a time that I was really thinking about it, but I hadn’t met Scott.” Ryder shared that while they plan to get married, she already considers Hahn her husband.

It seems the way to Ryder’s heart is through her stomach, as Scott is quite a cook.

“He has this gift that my mom had, which is making healthy food delicious,” she told Elle. “He made a curry last night that was better than any curry I’ve ever had.”

Meanwhile, Pacino is also going strong in the romance department. In 2023, Al Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, celebrated the arrival of their baby boy, Roman. The veteran actor reportedly has to pay over 30K a month in child support following their split.