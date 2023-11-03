Here’s How Much Al Pacino, 83, Must Pay 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah In Child Support

In a recent legal ruling, legendary actor Al Pacino, known for his iconic roles in films like The Godfather and Scarface, has been mandated by a Los Angeles judge to provide significant child support to his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. The court order outlines a substantial monthly sum exceeding $30,000 to support Pacino’s youngest son.

The legal documents specify that Al Pacino, at the age of 83, will make monthly payments, in addition to an initial lump sum of $110,000. Furthermore, he will bear the cost of a night nurse, amounting to $13,000, and is expected to cover any medical expenses not covered by health insurance. Additionally, the Oscar-winning actor has been directed to contribute $15,000 annually to an educational fund for his son.

The custody arrangement between Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah, a 29-year-old Sony producer, grants joint legal custody to both parents, with Noor being designated as the primary physical custodian of their child.

Their romantic relationship became publicly known in April 2022, although it was later revealed that they had begun dating during the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2023, Noor disclosed that she was eight months pregnant with their first child, which marked the fourth child for Al Pacino.

Sources close to the couple shared with TMZ that the pregnancy was not planned. Nevertheless, their son, named Roman, was born a month later. In September, Noor initiated legal proceedings for custody, with the specific reasons not being made public.

Al Pacino has three other children – Julie, aged 34, from a relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with actress Beverly D’Angelo. He expressed his happiness and amazement at the birth of Roman, stating, “It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

A Unique Joy

For Al Pacino, a man who has had relationships with various women but has never married, fatherhood seems to bring him unique joy that surpasses his illustrious career in Hollywood.

Noor Alfallah, who has previously been linked to Mick Jagger, now embarks on a new chapter with Al Pacino, navigating their personal relationship alongside their shared responsibilities as co-parents to their son.

Although the specific reasons behind Noor’s decision to seek custody remain undisclosed, the court-ordered agreement ensures that their son will be well provided for, with both parents retaining legal custodianship, while Noor assumes the role of primary caregiver. This legal arrangement seeks to balance their roles as parents and preserve the best interests of their child.