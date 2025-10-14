Winemaker Crushed By Own Grape Press In Fatal Freak Accident

A 44-year-old winemaker, Matteo Forner, tragically passed away after being crushed by his own grape press in Italy. Reportedly, the machine accidentally started while he was cleaning it, instantly killing him in front of his father.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by Italian outlet Corriere del Veneto, the incident occurred on October 10. At around 7:45 p.m., local time, while cleaning the machine, the grape press suddently started, trapping Forner.

The victim and his father, Lino, who acts as the founder and owner of Pat del Colmel, a winery located in Castelcucco, Treviso, believed that the machine was off at the time. However, Il Gazzettino detailed that the machine was actually not working due to a minutes-long power outage.

When the power returned, tragedy struck. The machine started, and then it trapped and broke Forner’s neck, killing him instantly.

Lino, witnessing the death of his son, frantically called emergency services. First responders arrived, and an air ambulance was dispatched. However, it had to return, as Forner was pronounced dead at the scene. Hearbreakingly, many first responders knew Matteo Forner, as he was a beloved city council member.

As per Il Gazzettino, Forner and his parents were managing a generous harvest for their award-winning family winery. He was 10 days away from turning 45, and he had a 15-year-old son.

Mayor Addresses Winemaker’s Death

Among the many who are mourning his death is Castelucco Mayor Paolo Mares, who remembered Matteo Forner fondly.

“My world fell apart when I heard the news,” Mares told Il Gazzettino. “Before being a city councilor, Matteo was a dear friend. He was kind and helpful, a tireless worker.”

Mayor Mares recalled an instance in which Forner helped remove a tree trunk that had fallen on a road, showing his selfless nature that many appreciated and admired.

“Work-wise, he was a monster, and it was evident in the work he did at the winery. Today we lose a truly precious person, and for the entire community as well,” Mares added. “The only thing I know, in the darkness of this tragedy, is that the Forner family is a strong family. It’s in their blood. And I’m sure the same is true for Matteo’s son.”