This Surprising Way To Use A Wine Corkscrew Has Us Scratching Our Heads

Oh, TikTok. The ultimate time-suck that can occasionally bring you some good life hacks. I’ve recently written about many of them. There’s the avocado hack, the travel hack, the dishwasher hack, the microwave hack, the cleaning hack, and the other travel hack. There are so many more, and plenty more to come, I’m sure.

The latest hack I’ve stumbled on involves one of our favorite fruits and a new way to use your corkscrew. Or, does it? Honestly, the first time I watched the TikTok I was a little impressed. The video supposedly shows how to use a wine opener to core an apple. However, after subsequent viewing, I was dubious at best.

The “Apple Hack”

The “hack” is to use a wing corkscrew to core an apple much in the same way you would open a bottle of wine. Simply align, twist, and push to have a cored apple in seconds! At least in the TikTok video, it worked that way.

After digging a little deeper though, it turns out this “hack” is a “cap” as the kids would say. At best, you will screw a small hole into your apple, and the core will remain just as it was.

So, if you need a tried and true method to core your apple, there are actually devices made for just that. Here are a few highly-rated ones!

Zulay Premium Apple Corer

(Zulay)

This apple corer from Zulay (available in a ton of cute colors) is durable and easy to use. The sturdy stainless steel blades have serrated tips to easily glide and dispose of the core in seconds while leaving your apple intact. This is perfect for making apple “sandwiches” filled with peanut butter, chocolate candies, or whatever you like!

The handy tool can also be used on other produce such as pears and bell peppers, as well as for coring cupcakes to make a surprise filling. And if you suffer from arthritis or weakness in your hands, this corer will definitely be a game-changer.

OXO Good Grips Apple Slicer

(OXO)

The ultimate timesaver, this apple slicer/corer duo from OXO provides snackable apple slices in just seconds. Part of the Good Grips line, the soft non-slip handles provide a comfortable grip that other pure stainless steel options lack.

But don’t let that fool you, as the blades are sharp enough to slice and core with minimal effort. And the best part? It’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Spiralizer Apple/Potato Peeler And Corer

(Spiralizer)

Consider this the granddaddy of apple corers. With a quick twist, you can core, peel, and spiralize your sweet produce all at once. Perfect for baking pies, tarts, and baked apple chips, kids are also sure to love the fun spiralized snack they can make themselves.

As another plus, you can use this handy tool on potatoes and more, which will save precious time when making a large pot of mashed potatoes for the holidays.

