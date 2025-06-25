Willie Robertson Reveals ‘Kay Is Not in the Best of Health,’ Worrying ‘Duck Dynasty’ Fans

Less than a month after his father, Phil Robertson, passed away at the age of 79, Willie Robertson gives Duck Dynasty fans an update on how his mother, Kay, is doing.

While speaking to USA TODAY earlier this month, Willie stated Kay was not in the “best of health” following Phil’s death. “We’re trying to help her out as much as we can,” he explained.

Kay Robertson was not at the premiere party for Duck Dynasty: The Revival earlier this month. Willie noted that she is continuing to mourn Phil’s death, which is why she didn’t attend the event.

“Some of it is she is just depressed,” Willie pointed out. “She lost her partner of 60 years.”

Kay has appeared alongside the Robertson clan in the Duck Dynasty reboot. However, Willie stated that due to her health obstacles, Kay is unable to appear in more episodes.

“Mom was on the show at the beginning, so we have some sweet moments with her,” Willie said. He then shared that his father did not make any appearances on the reboot, but he was seen in flashbacks.

Jase Robertson Opened Up About Kay’s Health Struggles Earlier This Year

Willie Robertson’s brother, Jase, previously opened up about Kay’s health struggles during an April 2025 episode of his Unashamed With the Robertson Family podcast.

During the episode, Jase expressed his concerns for Kay after she experienced a fall and subsequent infection, which required her to be hospitalized.

“We were kind of dealing with the fact that maybe this is it,” Jase said at the time.

He further shared that Kay was not “doing great physically” and required 24/7 care. However, despite his own health struggles, Phil had stated that their children’s presence was helping her.

“But my dad [said] it’s like, ‘You’re helping her moral,'” Jase recalled. “She’s helping his morale.”

Phil Robertson passed away on May 25, just months after the Robertson family announced his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“My dad has gone to be with the Lord today!” Jase announced on X (formerly Twitter). “He will be missed, but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!”

Willie and Kori Robertson also wrote in a statement, “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life. We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life.”

Along with Jase and Willie, Phil and Kay have two other sons, Jep and Alan. Phil also has a daughter, Phylis, from an affair.



