‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Dead at 79

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson passed away on Sunday, just months after his family announced his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. He was 79 years old.

Videos by Suggest

The reality TV star’s family took to social media to announce the tragic news.

“My dad has gone to be with the Lord today!” Jase Robertson wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “He will be missed, but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!”

Sadie Robertson Huff, Phil’s granddaughter, also took to her Instagram to share a series of snapshots of him and the rest of the Robertson family throughout the years.

“‘Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.’ – 2 Corinthians‬ ‭5‬:‭17‬ ‭ESV‬‬,” she wrote. “As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse… he has already experienced this on earth—going from dead to alive by the power of Christ!”

She further shared, “It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others. Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come. One of the last things he said to me was ‘full strength ahead!’ Amen!”

In a joint statement, Willie and Kori Robertson wrote, “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life. We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life.”

They then added, “We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share more details soon about a public celebration of his life.”

Phil Robertson Was Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s Last Year

During a December 2024 episode of the Unashamed With the Roberson Family podcast, Jase Robertson revealed that his father Phil was in the “early stages” of Alzheimer’s.

“Phil’s not doing well. I think I spoke on the 1000th podcast,” he explained. “We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems.”

“It’s like accelerated, and it’s causing problems with his entire body,” Jase continued. “And he has early stages of Alzheimer’s. So, if you put those things together, he’s really not doing well. He’s struggling.”

Although Phil was a big part of the podcast, Jase further pointed out that his father’s declining health made it impossible for him to “sit down and have a conversation.”

“He misses it. He misses the stories we tell,” Jase added.

